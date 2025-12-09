Flights cancelled and homes without power due to Storm Bram

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flights and trains have been cancelled and hundreds of properties left without power due to Storm Bram.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected to cause disruption across parts of the UK on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for rain and wind amid, warning of flooding and flying debris in some areas.

On Tuesday morning, 42 flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport due to strong wings, with further cancellations possible later in the day.

Part of the M66 in Greater Manchester was shut southbound following flooding and a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Network Rail Scotland said some train services in Scotland would be suspended due to conditions later on Tuesday.

In Cornwall, the railway line between Par and Newquay was closed due to flooding – with disruption expected until the end of the day.

Great Western Railway also closed the line between Swindon and Bristol Parkway due to the forecast severe weather.

Transport for Wales said the line between Abercynon and Aberdare was shut due to “severe flooding in various locations”, with rail replacement coaches operating instead.

Fewer trains were able to run on all lines due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Danescourt and Cardiff Central, with disruption expected until 2pm on Tuesday.

Photographs taken by the Press Association in York show the riverside streets adjacent to the Ouse flooding due to heavy rainfall.

There were 39 flood warnings in place in England, 12 in Wales and 24 in Scotland on Tuesday morning.

In a post on social media, Dublin airport said: “Strong winds are forecast for Dublin Airport over the course of the day, which has already resulted in airlines cancelling a number of flights.

“As of 7.45am, a total of 42 flights had been cancelled, including 21 inbound and 21 outbound. Further cancellations are possible later today as wind speeds are expected to increase.

“As always, passengers due to fly today should contact their airline directly for updates regarding the status of their flight.”

The Met Office warned gusts of 70 to 80mph were expected, with some places potentially experiencing gusts of up to 90mph.

Heavy rain will accompany the strong winds and may exacerbate problems, it added.

In Devon, an amber rain warning was issued – with a few exposed locations likely to experience around 100mm of rain in around nine hours.

There is a “good chance” some communities will be cut off by flooded roads while homes and businesses are also likely to be flooded, the Met Office said.

An amber rain warning was issued for Merthyr Tydfil in south Wales, with fast flowing or deep floodwater likely and causing “danger to life”.

The Met Office put in place an amber wind warning for north-west Scotland, with a spell of “very strong and disruptive winds” expected on Tuesday night.

“There is potential for large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties,” it warned.

Roads, bridges and railways lines could also close in the region, with the potential for roofs to be blown off and power lines brought down, and flying debris potentially resulting in a danger to life.

The warning in Scotland begins at 4pm and ends at 11.59pm.

There were 39 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, and 171 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, in England on Tuesday morning.

Areas affected included the Bristol Avon from Chippenham to Melksham in Wiltshire, Plymouth Sound in Devon, the River Derwent at Stamford Bridge in York, and West Bay East Beach in Dorset.

Seafront properties in Newlyn, Penzance, Longrock and Marazion in Cornwall were at risk of flooding due to spray and waves overtopping.

There were 12 flood warnings, requiring immediate action, and 62 flood alerts in Wales on Tuesday morning.

In Llandysul, Ceredigion, low-lying land and roads experienced flooding, while the River Tawe at Ynystanglws in Swansea was “at its peak, or very close to it”, Natural Resources Wales said.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued 24 flood warnings and 13 flood alerts on Tuesday.

Flooding was expected in parts of Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway, Orkney, West Central Scotland and the Western Isles.

Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop urged people to “plan ahead” if they need to travel, adding: “The high winds are likely to impact other modes of transport, so if you are planning to travel by train, ferry or air, please check with your operator to see if your service has been affected.”

Network Rail also advised passengers to check journeys, due to flooding expected from Storm Bram.

The National Grid’s website showed power cuts affecting areas of Wales, south-west England and the Midlands.

There were 145 properties without power in Falmouth, Cornwall, 53 properties affected in Totnes, Devon, while 61 properties were hit in Bridport, Dorset.

A total of 62 properties were without power in Burry Port, south Wales, while 25 properties were impacted in Northfield, Birmingham, along with 39 in Hucknall, Nottingham.