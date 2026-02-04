Further flooding expected as forecasters warn of incoming downpours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Further flooding is expected as parts of the country are braced for more downpours which could disrupt transport and power supplies, forecasters have warned.

Large parts of the south-east and west of England face another deluge of heavy rain on Thursday, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for rain will come into force from 5am until the end of the day on Thursday, stretching from Plymouth to Portsmouth, and also covering parts of south Wales.

A separate yellow warning for rain is in place for parts of north-east Scotland from 6pm on Wednesday until midday on Thursday, warning that rain and melting snow could cause flooding.

A yellow warning means some disruption is possible, such as travel delays, but many people can continue with their daily routine, according to the Met Office.

Rain arriving overnight is expected to turn “heavy and persistent” in parts of the south-west on Thursday morning, the Met Office said.

Some 10-20mm of rain is likely to have fallen widely in some areas by the end of Thursday, the forecaster said, while some areas could be hit with more than 30mm.

The forecaster warned that a “brief interruption” to power supplies was possible, with bus and train services likely to be impacted and spray and flooding expected to make journeys longer.

On Wednesday afternoon, 66 flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency were in place, largely in the south-east and west of England, meaning flooding is expected, while 149 flood alerts indicated flooding is possible.

Meteorologist Clare Nasir said on the Met Office website: “Through Wednesday evening and overnight, we continue with that rain and hill snow across central and northern areas of Scotland. At the same time, wind and outbreaks of rain arrive across central and southern parts of England and Wales, and gradually edge their way northwards.”

Much of central and eastern England will see a “damp start to the day” on Thursday, she added, with some strong winds expected into Friday and over the weekend.

Ms Nasir said: “All in all, things still look unsettled as we head into the weekend. Through Thursday morning, the rain is covering most of Wales, the Midlands (and) southwards. Elsewhere, some showery bursts with some hill snow across northern England, as well as central and northern (and) eastern parts of Scotland.

“The rain pushes northwards through the day, so, (it is) a messy picture, a wet picture, with cloud and feeling cold, particularly with that south-easterly wind, which will pick up some strength as we head through Thursday.”