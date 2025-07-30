Thunderstorm and flash flooding warnings issued as heavy rain set to hit UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could cause flash flooding across parts of the UK.

A yellow warning for storms has been issued in the south of England on Thursday, with forecasters warning of up to 60mm of rain within two hours.

The warning – which is in place from 10am until 9pm and covers areas such as Bristol, Southampton and Ipswich – could lead to significant public transport disruptions, road closures and power cuts.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficulties driving, while the conditions may also damage homes and businesses, the Met Office said.

Andy Page, the Met Office’s chief meteorologist, said: “A low-pressure system moving in from the Atlantic will bring thunderstorms and heavy showers during Thursday morning and through the afternoon.

“This is mainly expected to affect southern parts of England and could produce torrential downpours in a few places, with as much as 25-35mm of rain falling within an hour and perhaps 60mm within two hours.

“Frequent lightning and hail will be additional hazards.

“By Thursday night, the thunderstorms in the south of England are expected to ease, leaving behind largely dry and fine conditions.

“Temperatures will be cooler than recent nights, particularly away from the south east.”

The Met Office advises those who expect to be affected to prepare an emergency flood kit and check to ensure movable objects or temporary structures are well secured ahead of the gusty winds.

It says that, upon hearing thunder, shelter in a safe, enclosed area should be sought, while areas under trees or other structures which may be struck should be avoided.

On Friday, further heavy showers are set to hit the east of England, as well as northern and north-eastern Scotland.

But many places in the west and south west of the UK could stay dry and see some sunny spells.

On Saturday, the risk of showers across the country is minimal, while on Sunday, the heavy rain could reappear, particularly in the north west of England.