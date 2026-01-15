Yellow weather warning extended as rain and wind set to hit more of England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A yellow weather warning has been extended across more parts of England as the Met Office forecasts “heavy and persistent rain” that could lead to flooding and strong winds.

The initial yellow Met Office warning covered parts of London and the south of the UK from 9am until 10pm on Thursday, and says heavy rain falling on saturated ground may lead to some surface water flooding.

An update issued early on Thursday also included the Midlands, south west, and eastern England in the warning, which now also advises of strong winds.

“Rain will also be accompanied by strengthening winds through the afternoon and evening, particularly across southern and south east England where gusts around 50 mph may be possible along some exposed coasts,” the updated warning said.

It comes after a major incident was declared in Kent and Sussex after around 30,000 properties were left without a water supply due to burst pipes and power cuts.

Storm Goretti brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the south-west of England last week.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has three flood warnings in place for England, meaning flooding is expected, along with 40 flood alerts where flooding is possible.

The yellow weather warning says flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, while bus and train services will probably be affected with longer journey times and there could be flooding on roads.

Between 20 and 30mm of rain is expected fairly widely in the warning area, with the potential for 40 to 50mm in a few isolated spots, the forecaster added.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said on Thursday it would “be drier for much of the north of England, Scotland and Wales, but north-west Scotland could see some showers”.

“An area of low pressure is going to bring heavy and persistent rain to parts of southern England and will be accompanied by some gusty winds at times,” he said.

“There’s the possibility of travel disruption for some and the possibility of flooding in a few places as well.”

Parts of the south could see winds of 35 to 45mph at times, which the Met Office is keeping an eye on, Mr Dixon said.

There will be some showers in western areas on Friday and patchy cloud elsewhere, with a similar picture over the weekend, Mr Dixon added.

On Monday, the UK Government said the wintry weather had triggered its cold weather payments scheme, which means pensioners and low-income households automatically receive £25 for every seven-consecutive-day period of very cold weather.

The scheme covers England, Wales and Northern Ireland.