Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog with travel disruption possible
The fog is expected to be dense in some areas and cause travel delays
A widespread yellow fog warning that could cause travel delays has been issued by the Met Office.
Fog is expected across Yorkshire and Humber, North East, North West, East England and East Midlands.
The yellow warning, which began at 4am Wednesday and lasts until 10am, covers areas including Norwich, Cambridge, Ipswich, Essex and Middlesbrough.
Liverpool, Manchester, Preston and Blackpool are also affected on the other side of the UK.
The fog is expected to be dense in some places, reducing visibility and causing travel delays.
It is expected to cause slower journey times and delays to buses and trains, and may even cause cancellations to flights.
The Met Office said: “Areas of fog will be dense in places, reducing visibility to less than 100m at times, which may lead to some travel delays. Fog will lift and clear during the morning.”
Drivers have been told to check road conditions before driving and leave extra journey time to avoid delays.
The Met Office also reminded drivers to switch on their fog lights.
It added that bus and train services may also be affected and urged people to check updates from travel companies.
However, the fog is set to lift gradually throughout the morning, with sunny spells and light winds forecast for much of the UK as the day continues.
