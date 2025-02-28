March weather will start more like a lamb than a lion, Met Office says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

March is expected to have a mild start, with brighter skies and temperatures set to reach 14C in some areas next week.

Saturday morning runners may find themselves facing a chilly minus 2C across the UK and some may even face freezing fog, but Met Office meteorologist Honor Creswick said there will be “lots of bright weather” around.

The beginning of March will be “actually more lamb-like than lion-like” as areas of high pressure bring mild weather, Ms Creswick said in Friday’s video forecast Weather Studio Live.

The common proverb “in like a lion, out like a lamb” refers to the tendency for March to begin with cold, wet weather and end with milder conditions.

Temperatures are expected to reach 14C in London on Wednesday as warmer and drier conditions replace a grey February.

While the middle of March is expected to be unsettled, with spells of rain and strong winds across the UK, dry and bright conditions could develop again later in the month.

The UK has endured a “duller than average winter”, said Alex Deakin of the Met Office, but he added “it’s getting warmer, it’s feeling warmer already” and most of the UK can expect clear skies on Friday evening.

The Lake District, central Scotland and Northern Ireland will face a cloudier day on Saturday – which is the first day of meteorological spring – and possibly some rain, but most areas are set for a “fair, dry and sunny” weekend, he added.

Clear skies will mean good conditions for the planetary parade, which is expected to see Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune, Mercury and Saturn visible simultaneously between sunset and 6.30pm on Friday.

“You’ll need a really good view of the horizon” to see some of the planets, Mr Deakin advised, and only four of the seven are visible to the naked eye.

“Tonight is being called the peak but even for the next few nights, you’ll be able to see them,” he added.

The Met Office has seen “bang on average” temperatures for this time of year despite unusually frosty nights over the last few days, Mr Deakin added.