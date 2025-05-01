Warmest start to May on record amid water warnings following death of boy, 16

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has seen the warmest start to May on record as temperatures continue to soar, prompting warnings of wildfires and the “hidden dangers” of open water swimming.

Kew Gardens, in south-west London, registered 28C on Thursday, the Met Office said, taking it past the previous May 1 record high temperature of 27.4C at Lossiemouth in Moray in 1990.

Temperatures are “still climbing”, the agency added, with Thursday also the warmest day of the year beating the previous high of 26.7C reached in Wisley, Surrey, on Wednesday.

The recovery of a 16-year-old boy’s body from a lake prompted emergency services to warn about swimming in lakes and rivers.

The boy got into difficulty while swimming at Colwick Country Park, Nottingham, on Wednesday evening and his body was found a few hours later, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Chief Inspector David Mather said: “While work is now under way to understand how the boy came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight this case as a reminder of the devastating consequences of entering open water – regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.

“As in this tragic case, open water can have hidden dangers that can prove fatal and I would urge anyone who spends any time on or near open water to use this case as a devastating reminder of that – particularly during the recent warm weather we have been experiencing.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Tom Staples said: “This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers of open water. We urge everyone to take care around lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water.”

The London Fire Brigade urged caution around open-water swimming after a 32% increase in water-related incidents last month compared with the same period last year.

Patrick Goulbourne, the London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner, said: “With the hot weather, we understand the temptation to cool off in rivers, lakes, or other bodies of open water.

“But even when the sun is shining, water temperatures can be dangerously cold. Cold water shock can affect anyone, regardless of fitness or swimming ability.

“It can lead to water inhalation and, in the worst cases, drowning. Be particularly careful near the water’s edge — it’s easy to slip or fall without warning.

“Always think twice before jumping into open water. Unlike designated swimming areas, these environments often lack lifeguards and have hidden hazards.”

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) offered similar warnings.

Gabbi Batchelor, water safety education manager at RNLI, said: “If you are planning on swimming at a lifeguarded beach, we highly recommend you swim between the red and yellow flags as this is the area most closely monitored by lifeguards.

“If you get into trouble in the water, float to live. Tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat and then call for help or swim to safety if you can.”

Fire services also warned the warm weather means there is a “heightened” risk of grass and wildfires which can spread more easily during the dry spell.

Temperatures are expected to ease by Friday and Saturday will bring cooler conditions of 14C to 18C across the UK.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said on Thursday afternoon: “Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly reduced from what we’ve seen today, possibly 26 or 27 degrees in the far south-east of England through the day tomorrow.”

The RAC also cautioned drivers on the roads, with spokesman Rod Dennis saying breakdowns are expected to “soar”.

“We’re urging everyone travelling to ensure they have plenty of water for themselves and any passengers in case they get stuck in traffic or break down, as well as having sunscreen, hats or an umbrella with them to protect themselves from the sun.

“Drivers must avoid driving if the low coolant light appears on the dashboard as there’s a serious risk of engine overheating”, he said.

The NHS also reported that searches for hay fever advice had doubled from Monday to Wednesday.

Duncan Burton, chief nursing officer for England, said: “While I’m sure most people will be delighted to be able to enjoy the warmth and sunshine at this time of year, the warm weather brings an increase in the pollen count that can cause discomfort for hay fever sufferers.

“Most people will be able to manage their symptoms with medication that is available off the shelf from community pharmacies and supermarkets, and the NHS website has more advice on how to deal with the discomfort.”