UK records hottest day of year so far

Monday was the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures set to increase further this week, the Met Office has said.

The weather service said the highest temperature recorded on Monday was 24.5C in St James’s Park, London.

The previous hottest temperature this year was 24C recorded at Northolt, north London, on April 12.

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said temperatures would push towards 25C in the South East and London on Tuesday, with highs of 27C expected on Wednesday.

Discussing Monday’s highest temperature, Mr Vautrey told the PA news agency: “It is a little bit of a moot point.

“Because we are probably going to be surpassing that essentially every day as we head towards Thursday, which is likely to be the peak of those temperatures.”

The meteorologist said Thursday would see a likely top temperature of around 29C in areas between London and Bristol.

Mr Vautrey added: “That corridor between the two cities could well see some of the top temperatures over the course of this hot spell.”

The meteorologist said the temperatures were “well above average for the time of year”.

Average temperatures in late April are 12C for parts of Scotland and around 16C for southern England.

But monthly temperature records are unlikely to be broken this week, with the record for April standing at 29.4C, and May’s record at 32.8C – with Thursday falling on the first day of next month.

Mr Vautrey said: “Even if the national record doesn’t go, there could well be some local sites that see one of their warmest April days on record.”

Warnings were issued over high levels of pollen and ultraviolet (UV) rays as the UK entered its warmest week of the year so far.

The conditions prompted the weather service to warn people to take precautions when outside.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: “Two areas people should be aware of during this warm spell are high pollen and high UV.”

Prolonged exposure to UV rays, emitted by the sun, can lead to sunburn and an increased risk of skin cancer.

People can protect themselves by wearing at least factor 30 sunscreen, spending regular time in the shade and wearing suitable clothing, according to NHS guidance.

Those who suffer from pollen allergies should try to keep the particles out of their eyes, face and hair by staying indoors if they can, or by wearing a mask and hat when outside, medical charity Allergy UK said.

They are also advised to shower and wash their hair regularly, and to remove the top layer of clothing when coming indoors.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) has also urged caution around open-water swimming after last month saw a 32% increase in water-related incidents compared with the same period last year.

Craig Carter, LFB assistant commissioner for prevention and protection, said: “Even when the sun is shining, water temperatures can be dangerously cold. Cold water shock can affect anyone, no matter how fit or experienced they are.

“It can lead to water inhalation and, in the worst cases, drowning. Be particularly careful near the water’s edge, it’s easy to slip and fall unexpectedly.

“And think twice before jumping into open water.”

In the first quarter of 2025, LFB crews responded to 160 water-related incidents, averaging more than 13 per week compared with fewer than 11 a week in 2024, the LFB said.

There may also be an increased risk of wildfires as the warm temperatures follow a spell of dry weather in April and March, Mr Claydon said.

So far in April, the UK has recorded 51% of its average rainfall for this month, which Mr Claydon said was “well below average”.