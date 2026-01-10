Warnings for wind, rain and snow remain in place after Storm Goretti

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Warnings for snow, ice, wind and rain remain in force for the weekend as the UK braces for further wintry weather following Storm Goretti.

Police said a man had been found dead after a tree fell on to a caravan in Cornwall after the storm brought winds of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the South West was issued by forecasters.

Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were called at about 7.35pm on Thursday to the Mawgan area of Helston where work took place on Friday to remove the tree.

A man in his 50s was found dead within the vehicle.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed, police said.

Almost 22,200 properties were without power in the South West at 5.30pm on Saturday, according to the National Grid’s website, along with some 1,155 in the West Midlands and around 580 in the East Midlands.

Downing Street said support was being offered to homes left without power.

Yellow warnings for wind, rain, snow and ice remain in force across the rest of the weekend as National Rail warned disruption to train travel is possible until Monday.

A new amber alert for snow has been issued by the Met Office for Aberdeenshire, Moray, Central Tayside and Fife and Highland in Scotland and is in place from 3am until 2pm on Sunday.

The forecaster warned that between 2cm and 5cm of snowfall is likely at low levels with up to 30cm above 300m elevation in the warning area and that blizzard conditions and deep drifts are possible.

A yellow warning for snow and ice will be in force for much of Scotland, the East and West Midlands, north-east and north-west England and Yorkshire from 2am until 3pm on Sunday.

Between 2cm and 5cm of snow is likely in the warning area, with 10-20cm possible above 200 metres.

In south-west Scotland, Lothian Border and Strathclyde, a yellow warning for rain is in place from 2am on Sunday until the end of the day as the Met Office warned up to 90mm of rain could fall in the area.

Another alert for rain covers north eastern areas of Scotland between 2am on Sunday until 10am on Monday, where up to 110mm of rain could be possible over parts of Skye, Lochaber, Argyll and the Trossachs, the forecaster said.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow alert for rain runs from 9pm on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday, with forecasters warning up to 60mm of rainfall is possible on higher ground.

Yellow alerts for wind are also in place for much of Scotland for most of Sunday which could see gusts of up to 70mph.

The Met Office has advised those within the regions covered by alerts to prepare for delays to journeys which could involve dangerous driving conditions and to take extra time when travelling to help avoid slips and falls on the ice.

A combination of melting snow and rain will increase the flood risk for some in the coming days, the Met Office warned.

Seven Football League matches were postponed in England and another seven in Scotland because of Storm Goretti, while the racing at Warwick was also called off over the weekend.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said a new weather system after Storm Goretti is expected to move in over parts of Northern Ireland on Saturday evening, travelling across into Scotland and northern England.

He added: “It will bump up into the cold air and turn to snow again, but this time it is coming in with some milder air so it will transition back to rain for some of us as we go through the course of the night and into tomorrow and that again could lead to some problems with ice so we already have warnings out ahead of that.

“This time the milder air will eventually win the day and it will herald a very different flavour of weather for all of us as we go into next week, but it’s going to be a very kind of messy transition.

“So, yes, we are expecting some further impacts tomorrow,” the forecaster said on Saturday.

Conditions on Sunday are expected to be “wet and windy” in the southern half of the UK, but with gusts “nowhere near as strong as they were for Goretti,” he added.

However, some gales may still hit the coastlands, Mr Snell said, adding that this was not uncommon for the time of year.

Next week, the UK “will be saying goodbye to the really cold weather”, with temperatures of between 9C and 11C expected in the south and about 6-8C in the north, the forecaster said.

“Once we’ve got rid of tomorrow, we’re then into the milder air as we go into next week and, generally, to sum up next week it is going to remain unsettled,” Mr Snell continued.

“We will see some further bands of wind and rain move across the UK, but it will be primarily of rain.”