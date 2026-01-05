Fresh weather warnings issued as snow cancels flights and shuts schools

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New warnings have been issued for more wintry weather after snow cancelled flights and shut schools.

Hundreds of schools were shut on Monday across the UK, while flights were cancelled and rail lines disrupted.

It comes after temperatures dropped to minus 10.9C at Shap in Cumbria overnight, and 52cm of snow was recorded by the Met Office at Tomintoul in Banffshire.

A number of severe weather warnings expired on Monday morning, but snow and ice warnings are still in force for much of Scotland north of Glasgow, parts of Wales and the South West, and east England stretching up to the Scottish Borders.

A yellow ice warning has been issued for Northern Ireland from 5pm on Monday to 10am on Tuesday, while a fresh warning for snow and ice covers from just above Glasgow to the north of England from midnight until 11am on Tuesday.

Most of the current warnings are set to expire by 11am on Tuesday, but Scotland north of Glasgow will remain under a yellow warning until midnight, with the Met Office saying snow and ice is likely to bring further disruption. A further 2-5cm of snow is likely to fall fairly widely, and there is a chance some areas could see a further 10-15cm, particularly over higher ground above 200 metres.

Yellow warnings are issued for a range of weather situations, including when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places, or when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower, according to the Met Office.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber cold health alerts for England as an early warning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing, running until Friday.

Overnight into Tuesday temperatures will once again fall below freezing for much of the country, with the lowest temperatures over lying snow possibly dipping to minus 12C, the Met Office said.

Tuesday will see a continuation of wintry showers at first across parts of Wales and south-west England, according to the forecaster.

A mix of rain, sleet and snow will move south-eastwards across Scotland and Northern Ireland, then later into parts of Wales and England, the Met Office said. There is a chance that a further spell of disruptive snow could affect central and northern Scotland later on Tuesday morning until early evening.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “The UK will continue to experience a range of winter weather hazards through this week, with low temperatures as well as snow showers and the risk of ice for many.

“A number of severe weather warnings have been issued and these are likely to be updated through the week so do keep up to date with the forecast.”

Train services in northern Scotland will be disrupted until the end of the day on Tuesday, National Rail said.

Eurostar advised passengers travelling between London and the Netherlands to postpone their journey on Monday as services are unable to operate beyond Brussels due to the weather in the Netherlands.

All trains scheduled to depart from the Netherlands cannot run, a spokesperson added.

Loganair cancelled flights from Aberdeen and Inverness airports following heavy snowfall.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport posted on X on Monday morning to say the runway was closed due to wintry conditions and some flights were “subject to delay and there have been some cancellations”.

Both City of Derry Airport and Belfast International Airport said there had been a number of cancellations or delays on Monday.

And the AA said there has been a 40% spike in AA callouts compared to a typical Monday.

Further into the week there are signs that strong winds and heavy rain may bring additional hazards across the UK, the Met Office said.

Deputy chief meteorologist, Mike Silverstone, said: “While we’re confident an area of low pressure will move in from the west on Thursday and into Friday, the exact position of that low pressure is uncertain at this stage.

“The position is important as it will determine the type of severe weather different locations may experience.

“The most likely scenario at this stage is for low pressure to track near the south coast. Near and south of the low, heavy rain and strong winds are more likely, whilst snow could accumulate to the north as it encounters cold air. As confidence increases in the track of the low pressure, so will the detail of the weather impacts so it is important to stay up to date with the weather forecast through the week.”