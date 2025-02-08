Rain showers to come with yellow cold weather warnings still in place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Showery rain is expected across much of the country as yellow cold weather warnings remain in place.

Hill snow is possible in some places and there is a chance of hazardous icy patches, the Met Office said.

Thursday night’s lowest temperature was recorded at Braemar in Scotland which fell to minus 8.6C.

Temperatures could dip to minus 4C or minus 5C in Scotland on Friday night.

Yellow cold health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for a number of areas across England including the North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber and the South East until 9am on Tuesday.

This means the weather is likely to lead to an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and a greater risk to life of vulnerable people.

Saturday will feel cold for many, with variable amounts of cloud and skies breaking across the southeast later on, the forecaster said.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “February has started warmer than average, so it’s going to be a return to more typical February averages, albeit a bit colder.

“There’s a chance of some snow drifting into parts of the south of England and south Wales, however, this is relatively short-lived, it’s not expected to be impactful at the moment.”

There is also a chance of wintry showers on Monday, which is something the Met Office is keeping an eye on, Mr Dixon said.

Day-time temperatures will be “slightly below” the average maximum for February which is 7C, he said.