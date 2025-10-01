Yellow weather warning forecasts heavy rain in parts of Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forecasters have warned people may face disruption as they issued a weather warning for heavy rain in parts of western and southern Scotland over the next few days.

The Met Office yellow warning comes into force at 5pm on Wednesday and runs until 6am on Friday.

It warns persistent, heavy rain may lead to transport disruption and flooding.

Forecasters have also warned that wet and windy conditions are likely to spread over much of the UK from Friday and into Saturday due to tropical cyclones Humberto and Imelda.

The yellow warning covers much of Scotland’s west coast, extending as far north as Skye and as far south as Irvine in North Ayrshire.

Forecasters warn spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, while it is possible train and bus services may be disrupted or cancelled.

They warn there may be fast-flowing or deep floodwater, “causing a danger to life”.

Power cuts and loss of other services are also possible.

The Met Office said: “The heaviest rain will be over hills and mountains although with pulses of heavier rain extending more widely at times, during Thursday in particular.

“From late Wednesday through to early Friday, 50-75mm of rain is expected to build up widely, with 100-150mm over west facing mountains.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued three flood alerts, in Argyll and Bute, Skye and Lochaber, and Wester Ross.

Looking ahead to later in the week, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said other parts of the UK could also experience wet and windy conditions.

He said: “The situation becomes more complex later in the week as tropical cyclones Humberto and Imelda, currently over the south-west Atlantic, influence our weather, increasing the risk of a deep low developing near the UK.

“If this materialises, we could see some very strong winds as well as further heavy rainfall Friday into Saturday, but at this time the development and track of this system remains uncertain. We’re monitoring this closely.”

The Met Office said it is possible further warnings may be issued later this week.