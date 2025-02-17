Freezing rain forecast before ‘spring-like’ temperatures in parts of the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Freezing rain which can fell trees and bring down power lines will hit parts of Scotland on Tuesday before temperatures across the country start to rise steeply.

A Met Office yellow warning has been issued with up to five centimetres of snow forecast for Tuesday morning along with icy patches and freezing rain.

Freezing rain is where raindrops freeze almost instantly as it hits a surface.

It is rare in the UK and occurs when snowflakes melt through warm air and quickly pass through a thin layer of freezing air before hitting the ground.

This results in the surface being encased in a layer of clear ice which can turn roads into ice rinks or be heavy enough to pull down trees, the Met Office says.

The conditions for freezing rain are uncommon in the UK and are typically seen in other parts of the world such as in the US.

The weather warning takes effect from 3am until midday on Tuesday affecting southern regions in Scotland including Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Scottish Borders which could disrupt road, bus and train services.

But from Wednesday temperatures could begin to rise, possibly reaching an above average 15-16C for parts of the country on Friday.

Stephen Dixon, spokesman for the Met Office said: “Much of the country will see temperatures above average for the time of year. So even in the north of Scotland on Thursday and Friday, you could get up to 14C.”

The average temperature for this time of year is 7.2C, however, the jump in temperature is not unusual as spring approaches.

Mr Dixon said: “It’s not massively unusual. These kind of weather patterns happen in the UK. We’re often in the kind of battleground between different weather regimes, and that’s the case this week as we see that shifting influence on our weather.”

He added: “While temperatures are on the rise and temperatures themselves will feel much more spring-like, the weather won’t feel spring-like with wet and windy weather for many on Thursday.”

Much of the country will see rain fall through the day along with stronger winds particularly for those in the West from Thursday.

This will continue into Friday across Wales, the west of Scotland, northern England and parts of the South West while those further south, particularly in the South East, will see some sunshine.