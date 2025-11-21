UK set to see warmer weather as cold snap comes to an end

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will see warmer weather this weekend as the cold snap which brought temperatures as low as minus 11C comes to an end.

The Met Office said Friday is expected to bring milder temperatures overnight with wet and windy conditions replacing the snow and ice seen in some parts of the country.

This will be followed by some bright spells at the start of next week with warmer temperatures, particularly overnight.

Met Office spokesman Ollie Claydon said: “Temperatures are to become more mild for the time of year after this cold snap.

“Though it will be less cold rather than very mild – a return to normal, or average, temperatures.

“There will be some wintry showers over the Scottish mountains, as you would expect, but it (precipitation) will be falling as rain rather than snow in most areas.”

The warmer weather, expected to last at least until Thursday, comes after the cold snap forced dozens of schools to close, caused disruption on the roads and left homes without power because of snow.

About 100 schools closed in northern Scotland on Thursday, while in Wales, 36 were closed in Pembrokeshire, 14 in Carmarthenshire and seven in Ceredigion.

In North Yorkshire, 33 schools were closed while eight were listed as fully closed in East Yorkshire.

A spokeswoman for RAC Breakdown said the roadside assistance company saw its busiest day of the year since January on Friday, with vehicle breakdowns spiking.

Spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: “The ongoing cold snap and freezing temperatures means our patrols are exceptionally busy, with breakdowns almost 50% higher than what we’d usually expect at this time of year.

“Yesterday was our busiest day since January 13 and the fifth busiest day of the year so far.

“Melting snow and surface water increases the likelihood of encountering black ice, which is very dangerous as it’s almost impossible to spot.”

Temperatures plummeted to minus 11C at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands, while England and Wales saw lows of minus 6C at Trawsgoed in Ceredigion, Wales and minus 4C at Rostherne, Cheshire.

A yellow weather warning for ice had been in place until midday on Friday in the North East.