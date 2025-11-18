Yellow weather warnings of snow and ice in place for parts of UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cold weather warnings are now in effect across Scotland as icy conditions persist.

The Met Office has issued yellow alerts for ice and snow across almost the entire country, excluding parts of the east and west coasts, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

While some warnings expire on Wednesday, those for northern Scotland and the Hebrides will continue until Thursday. No further alerts are currently forecast for the rest of the week.

Travel delays and impassable pavements and cycle paths are expected, the Met Office said, and power cuts, risk of injury, and public transport cancellations.

A snowy scene in Aviemore, Scotland (Michael Davidson/PA) ( PA Archive )

Rural communities may also be cut off.

On Tuesday rain will move south-east throughout the day, often falling on freezing surfaces and creating icy patches in the morning.

Snow is expected on hills above 300 metres.

The Met Office said: “Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.

“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

“Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

Widespread cold and some wintry hazards are expected across the UK throughout the week.

The coldest night since March was recorded on Saturday when temperatures dropped to minus 7C in Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.

Ferry operator CalMac said on X that a number of its services have been cancelled, and railway operator Scotrail advised travellers to take care.