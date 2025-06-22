Highs of 28C with ‘fresher’ and ‘breezy’ conditions forecast on Sunday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Highs of 28C with “fresher” and “breezy” conditions are forecast in the UK on Sunday after the country reached its hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office has said.

On Saturday, a provisional high of 33.2C was recorded by the weather service in Charlwood, Surrey, making it the warmest day so far of 2025.

The cooler temperatures come after thunderstorms swept across parts of the country overnight, including north England and south-east Scotland, where some areas saw up to 25mm of rain in one hour, according to the forecaster.

Berwick-upon-Tweed in Northumberland saw 31.1mm of rainfall overnight and was among the locations that saw the wettest weather.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said of Sunday’s forecast: “We could get 27, 28 in the South East.

“Obviously, yesterday we got 33.2C so it’s not as warm as yesterday, but (temperatures) still well above where they should be in the South East.

“Elsewhere, there’s a fresher feel, quite breezy as well so most places, high teens, low 20s for temperatures, and it stays quite showery tonight, even the South East could get a few showers coming in from the west so a mixture really of clear spells and showers tonight.

“It could turn a bit chilly in Scotland, down to three or four degrees in some rural spots, but for most places, temperatures, certainly towns and cities, generally holding up in double figures, but a fresher feel compared to what we’ve had recent nights.”

On Monday, the South East will see the most sunshine and highs of up to 25C, Mr Petagna said.

For the other regions, temperatures will be around the high teens and low 20s which is “near-average” for the time of year, he added.

Into next week, conditions look “changeable” with “most areas” seeing rain at points, the forecaster said.

“It does become very warm again in the South East around the middle of the week, so we could see high 20s again around Tuesday, Wednesday in the South East, but at the same time as that heat builds again briefly in the south and South East, we could see further thundery downpours for a time as well.”