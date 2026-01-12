Snow melt and heavy rain could lead to flooding after storm – forecasters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy rain and melting snow and ice could lead to flooding in the wake of Storm Goretti, the Met Office has warned.

It comes after the storm brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the South West was issued by forecasters last week.

As temperatures increase, the Met Office said snow melt and a “rapid thaw” across the north of the UK, combined with further rain, could lead to flooding concerns.

Over the weekend, numerous alerts for snow and ice, strong winds and heavy rain were in place across the country, despite the worst of the storm having moved away.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said Sunday night will see some “wet and windy weather”, adding: “Combined with the rainfall, the higher temperatures, we will see some flooding due to the snow melt gradually as we go through the next few days, so that’s the main concern.”

Speaking on Sunday, he said: “We could potentially see wind gusts as high as 85mph this evening and through the early hours of Monday morning for the Outer Hebrides and the Highlands of Scotland.

“So that certainly could lead to some transport disruptions, such as ferry cancellations and bridge closures, but it will be the rainfall, as I say, that’s more likely to impact road transport due to some flooding.”

On Monday, highs of around 11C in England and Wales are expected, along with up to 7C in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, Mr Morgan added.

As of Sunday evening, 12 flood alerts and eight flood warnings were active on the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) website.

David Morgan, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “Flood risk is greatest in Dumfries and Galloway, and the west and north of Scotland.

“Possible impacts could include flooding affecting parts of communities, low-lying land, transport infrastructure and individual properties.

“Driving conditions will be very difficult at times.”

The Environment Agency had in place four flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, along with 85 flood alerts where flooding is possible.

Natural Resources Wales listed six flood alerts.

More than 12,000 properties were still without power on Sunday evening following the storm, according to the National Grid’s website, while National Rail warned disruption to train travel is possible until Monday.

A yellow warning for rain covers north-western areas of Scotland until 10am on Monday, where up to 110mm of rain could be possible over parts of Skye, Lochaber, Argyll and the Trossachs, the Met Office said.

A yellow warning for wind is in place for north-west Scotland, which could see gusts of up to 85mph, until 8am on Monday.

Forecasters have advised those within regions covered by alerts to prepare for delayed journeys, difficult driving conditions and flooding.

On Saturday, a Government minister said it is “entirely unacceptable” that people in several areas in the South East and South West are experiencing water supply issues following cold weather and the storm.

In a statement that evening, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs minister Mary Creagh said she had chaired a meeting with water companies and “local resilience forums” aimed at restoring supplies as soon as possible while “prioritising vulnerable customers and essential public services”.

South East Water (SEW) said on its website that customers in East Grinstead, West Sussex and the surrounding areas have had “no water, intermittent supply or low pressure” from Saturday morning and despite work to resolve this, the company “do not expect this situation to improve until the end of the weekend”.

The company said on Sunday the storm had affected its ability to treat water “at the normal rate” and that burst water mains because of freeze and thaw conditions across Kent and Sussex meant drinking water storage levels were running low.

Customers in Staplehurst, Kent and the surrounding areas may experience “no water, intermittent supply or low pressure”, SEW added.

South West Water (SWW) said on its website on Sunday that the impact of Storm Goretti on its water network had been “devastating”.

The company added that six major water mains in the Helston area had been “severely damaged” by uprooted trees and that this was continuing to affect water supply for customers.

In a video on SWW’s website, water services director Sam Bottomley said around 30 to 40 trees had been blown down during the storm, with many landing directly on top of the water main coming out of Wendron Water Treatment Works in Cornwall.

Repair works are ongoing, the company said, adding that it had restored supplies to more than half of those affected.

Police said a man in his 50s was found dead in a caravan after a tree fell on to the vehicle in Helston, Cornwall, following the storm.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Thursday evening and work took place on Friday to remove the tree.

Mr Morgan said this week will begin on a “milder note” and frost-free.

He added: “It will generally be a fairly wet and windy week and unsettled week to come, showers or longer spells of rain with some dry interludes too.

“So most of the showers on Monday in the west, some eastern areas getting away with a largely dry day, but still very windy in the northwest of Scotland with some longer spells of rain here, and the change will be thereafter, really, with some dry interludes.

“Wednesday looks the more widely dry day of the week but otherwise, most days will see either scattered showers and sunny spells or generally wetter conditions, so temperatures close to average for the time of year but feeling not as cold as the last 10 days or so of January have been.”