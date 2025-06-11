Met Office issues three-day thunderstorm warning across parts of UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning across parts of the UK spanning over three days.

Rising temperatures this week brought on by a plume of humid air from Iberia has brought the risk of thunderstorms across the country, set to last from Thursday through to Saturday, with the forecaster warning of potential disruption.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued across the south west of England and Northern Ireland on Thursday that will last until 1pm. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move northwards, potentially leading to travel disruption in some places. The forecaster warned there was “a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus”, with delays to train services possible. Short term power loss and other services is also likely.

A further yellow thunderstorm warning was placed across the south east of England from Friday at 3pm til Saturday at 6am. The Met Office warned that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures with a small chance that communities were cut off by flooded roads. The forecaster revealed there was a chance of delayed public transport and power cuts while homes and businesses could flood quickly, with damage to buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”, the warning added.

Some western areas could see 20-40mm of rainfall over just a few hours with intense downpours moving northeasterly with lightning on Thursday. Meanwhile, another band of thunderstorms are set to move in again from the south west on Friday with intense rainfall into the early hours of Saturday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mike Silverstone, said: “After largely benign weather early in the week, some intense, thundery showers will move in on Wednesday evening. These thunderstorms are being triggered by some warm, humid air that is moving into the UK from the south. The intense rainfall could see 20-40mm accumulating over just a few hours, which could cause some disruption. While there are no severe weather warnings issued at the moment, it is possible thunderstorm warnings may be issued this week.”

