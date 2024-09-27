Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The Met Office has issued a weather warning for winds of more than 60mph this weekend as parts of England slowly recover from the impact of torrential rain and flooding.

Following widespread disruption caused by the heavy downpours on Thursday, problems on the roads and railways gradually eased over Friday and most can expect dry conditions on Saturday.

However, on Sunday, the Met Office is forecasting more heavy rain for the southern and western parts of the country and Wales. A yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds for some of the region from 9am to midnight.

Winds will strengthen from west to east with gusts of 50-55 mph likely in places, exceeding 60mph, in the most exposed areas, the Met Office has said.

The yellow weather warning in place for parts of Wales and south west England on Sunday ( Met Office )

The continued unsettled weather could potentially bring more misery to communities who have already dealt with flash flooding casued by the heavy rain over the past week.

On Friday morning, rail services between Shrewsbury in Shropshire and Wolverhampton in the West Midlands were cancelled after severe flooding at Wellington station and a tree on the line.

The pitch at the SEAH Stadium in Wellington, home to Telford United football club, was completely flooded on Thursday evening.

The outlook for Sunday and Monday with heavy rain and strong winds forecast for parts of the UK ( Met Office )

Trains between Peterborough in the East Midlands and London King’s Cross were also delayed because of flooding. On Friday afternoon, the line between Bristol and Swindon was also blocked due to flooding.

The Marston Vale line in Bedfordshire, which operates services between Bedford and Bletchley, is suspended until Monday because of standing water on the track.

On the roads, three people had to be rescued from their cars after becoming stranded on the M5 near Bristol due to flooding. Around 6,000 litres of water per minute had to be removed from the motorway during a full closure.

Flood warnings (in red) still in place for many parts of the UK on Friday ( Environment Agency )

Despite the rain disappearing on Friday, the Environment Agency still had 59 flood warnings in place, meaning flooding was likely, across England.

The agency said about 650 properties were flooded in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Kent and the home counties have been flooded.

Minor river flood flooding is now expected in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Worcestershire, Bedfordshire, Gloucestershire, and also in Yorkshire.

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst: “There will continue to be localised flooding. A lot of these areas have been hit by rain in the past few weeks which means the ground is already saturated.”

Looking further afield, the Met Office said the weather should become “somewhat drier and brigether more widely around midweek”.