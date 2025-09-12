Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strong winds are set to batter most of England and Wales on Sunday – but the yellow-warning weather is not expected to become a named storm.

Most of England and Wales will feel 45 to 55mph gusts, and exposed locations could see these reach 70mph, the Met Office said.

A yellow wind warning will run from 8pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday and was expanded on Friday morning to include most of England and Wales, except the north of the Lake District and the far North East.

The warning predicts transport delays and that large waves will affect coastal areas, with short-term power cuts possible.

Sunny spells and scattered showers – some blustery and thundery – are expected to move across the UK on Saturday, before the west and south-westerly winds hit.

open image in gallery Weather warnings for wind on September 14 and 15 ( PA )

It will be a chilly night in the far north with possible grass frosts and fog in Scottish glens as well as sheltered Lake District and North Pennines valleys, meteorologists predict.

Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge said on Friday morning: “There is no intention to name it, as of now.

“Obviously, we are in meteorological autumn now, it’s the sort of weather that we do expect at this time of year.

open image in gallery Stormy weather in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset ( PA )

“So it’s nothing unusual, particularly – perhaps it’s just the contrast with the weather that we have enjoyed over most of the summer.”

The winds will start to ease from the west on Monday afternoon, and Tuesday should see a lull to the disruptive weather.

However, another system is developing which could bring severe gales to exposed coastal locations on Wednesday, Mr Madge said.

This will have less of an impact than Sunday and Monday’s weather front and it is too early to tell where it will impact, he added.

A spokesperson for the RAC breakdown service, Rod Dennis, said: “Drivers are really going to feel the effects of the early autumnal weather this weekend.

“This will particularly be the case later on Sunday and into the new working week – strong gusty winds will make driving conditions challenging across a large swathe of southern and western Britain.

“The wind will be particularly noticeable on more exposed roads, like those over the moors in Devon and Cornwall, so drivers may like to delay their journeys or seek other routes.

“We urge anyone setting out to reduce their speeds while driving and pass high-sided vehicles with particular care.”