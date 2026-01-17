Chance of snow forecast with temperatures expected to plummet again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colder temperatures could return again at the end of the month after Storm Goretti battered parts of the UK with wind, snow and heavy rain.

There is an increased chance that conditions will turn colder towards the end of the month, the Met Office said.

Storm Goretti, described as a “multi-hazard event” by the Met Office, brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the south-west of England earlier this month.

Police said a man in his 50s was found dead in a caravan after a tree fell on to the vehicle in Helston, Cornwall.

Flights were cancelled, trains disrupted and hundreds of schools closed by the wintry weather.

The Met Office has said as of next week the UK will “see a battle between Atlantic weather systems attempting to arrive from the west while high pressure and colder conditions attempt to exert some influence from the east”.

Initially, milder Atlantic air is expected to dominate, with cloudy, changeable conditions with showers and average temperatures, the forecaster said.

Then towards the end of the month there is an increased chance that it will turn colder, with the potential for snow.

A spokesperson said: “This aspect of the forecast is still somewhat uncertain but the potential transition to colder weather also increases the chance of snow across parts of the country.”

Meanwhile, low cloud and fog could cause some travel disruption over the next 24 hours, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

Temperatures will be around average over the coming days and there could be some showers, he added.

Then from Wednesday there will be an increased risk of heavy rain in Wales and the West Country, which is an area the Met Office is keeping an eye on.

Next weekend into the following week there will be a “battle ground” between mild weather and a chance of something colder, Mr Dewhurst said.