Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rainfall predicted across parts of UK

A yellow weather warning has been issued across parts of the UK for this weekend and early next week.

The Met Office said heavy rain could cause travel disruption, difficult driving conditions and possibly impact outdoor plans.

Forecasters warned that a developing area of low pressure would move across southern and central parts of the UK on Saturday.

This will bring “bands of heavy rain and gusty winds”, particularly across Wales, the Midlands and southern England.

There is potential for 20-30mm of rain to fall across England and Wales, with 50mm possible in places.

On high ground, there is a low chance of between 60 to 80mm of rain falling.

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “While the exact track of the low remains uncertain at this time, there is a clear signal for strong winds and periods of heavy rain, which could lead to surface water flooding and delays to road and rail travel.

“Rain will also push into north-east England during Saturday, some of which could fall as snow over higher ground when the system meets colder air coming down from the north.

“Sunday will be drier and brighter, albeit colder, for many areas with blustery winds lingering near some North Sea coasts. Expect widespread frost overnight into Monday before the next weather system approaches.”

The Met Office said another Atlantic system would sweep in from the South West at the end of the weekend.

This is expected to bring further rain, with the heaviest rainfall likely over parts of south and south-west England and South Wales.

There will also be strong winds, with wind gusts reaching gale force along exposed costs, it added.

A spokesperson said: “Yellow warnings for rain have been issued and we are closely monitoring developments. Forecasts will be updated as the situation evolves.”

There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, with a small chance that some communities will become cut off from flooded roads, the forecaster said.

It estimated the chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses as “slight”.

Residents are urged to check if their property could be at risk of flooding and to consider preparing a flood plan and kit if so.

The weather is expected to remain changeable through next week, with occasional dry spells.