Warmest August bank holiday Monday ever for Wales and Northern Ireland

Wales and Northern Ireland have recorded their warmest August bank holiday Mondays on record – but wet weather is on the way.

Temperatures reached 29.1C in the village of Hawarden in Flintshire and 24.5C in Magilligan, Londonderry, the Met Office said.

The previous record for Wales was 26.5C dating back to 1991, and 23.8C for Northern Ireland.

Although not a bank holiday in Scotland, it also saw a record for the equivalent day with 27.1C recorded at Charterhall.

But by late Monday, the remnants of Hurricane Erin will bring rain and wind to the west of the UK continuing throughout the week, the forecaster said.

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “It’s going to become breezy, and we’ll see a band of rain pushing eastwards across the UK tonight, clearing east and south-east England tomorrow morning.

“So the first significant rain for many areas for some time.

“Thereafter, it stays more unsettled for the rest of the coming week, with showers, or longer spells of rain, temperatures returning to average and breezy at times as well.”

Mr Petagna said he did not expect any weather warnings to be issued during the coming week.

For the rest of the week temperatures will be nearer average, low 20s in the south and high teens across the north.

Thousands of people enjoyed the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on Monday in warm conditions, with temperatures reaching 26C.

Meanwhile, teams took part in the annual Football In The River match in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire.