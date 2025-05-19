Weather map: Thundery showers forecast to hit UK this week in Met Office forecast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parts of the UK are set to be hit by rain showers this week after the driest spring so far in more than 50 years.

Western areas of England and parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales were warmer than Ibiza over the weekend, and the Environment Agency warned there is a risk of drought this summer without sustained rainfall.

Millions of households may face restrictions on water use in the coming months due to the dry spell.

As of Friday, 80.6mm of rain had been recorded for the UK this spring - nearly 20mm less than the record low for the full season of 100.7mm set in 1852.

But Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said there will be a “few scattered showers developing across the North during the course of Monday afternoon” despite sunny spells developing widely across the West.

One or two of these showers could be heavy and potentially thundery, the Met Office said.

open image in gallery Met Office rain forecast Tuesday 20 May ( Met Office )

There is an increasing chance of showers from Tuesday onwards in southern parts of England, he added.

The meteorologist said weather across the UK this season has been “remarkably dry up until now”.

He added: “It’s been a remarkably dry start to spring, and also a remarkably dry start to May. The final week of May, the half-term week, is looking increasingly changeable, with areas of cloud and rain arriving from the West.”

open image in gallery Met Office rain forecast Wednesday 21 May ( Met Office )

Mr Stroud said Tuesday would see “occasional heavy and potentially thundery showers developing across parts of Wales and the Midlands, with one or two of those breaching into London”.

On Wednesday, it will be a chilly start across England and Wales with plenty of sunshine to kick the day off.

But showers will develop across England and Wales, with some rain, potentially heavy and thundery, coming into London.

However, it will likely become dry and sunny again on Thursday and Friday “with good deals of sunshine for much of the country”, he said.

The Met Office said high pressure has caused prolonged warm and very dry spells this spring.