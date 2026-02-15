Met Office issues yellow weather warning as snow and rain to hit UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A yellow alert over snow has been issued for the east of England with experts warning residents to be braced for disruption.

The Met Office said that rain which pummelled the UK on Sunday morning is likely to turn to sleet and snow, with up to 4cm of snow expected in some areas.

Forecasters said the heaviest snow would likely be seen in the Lincolnshire Wolds and parts of Norfolk and Suffolk. However, the snow is expected to turn back to rain later on in the day.

A series of warnings have expired throughout the weekend, but a new snow warning is in force covering parts of eastern England until 4 pm on Sunday.

open image in gallery Sunday 15 February - UK weather forecast Met Office ( Met Office )

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has urged the public to remain vigilant amid the ongoing flood risk.

There were 74 flood warnings and 162 flood alerts in place across England on Sunday morning.

In an update on Sunday afternoon, the Environment Agency said: “Ongoing impacts from groundwater are probable for parts of the south of England through the next five days.”

It added that ongoing flooding impacts are also likely from rivers across Somerset and Wiltshire, while river flooding is possible for parts of the Midlands from Sunday until Tuesday.

It warned that properties could flood and there could be travel disruption.

open image in gallery Rainfall forcast 15 February Sunday afternoon ( Met Office )

Rain is expected to clear in some eastern areas in the evening but heavy showers will continue through much of the night, according to the Met Office.

The snow warning for eastern England says “a spell of snow may lead to some disruption to travel”.

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said temperatures during on Sunday evening shouldn’t dip below freezing overnight, meaning there isn’t expected to be too much frost in England.

Monday will see sunny spells and showers, with the risk of some hail and thunder in some areas. However, Tuesday is expected to be drier with sunny spells.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, there will be an increased risk of rain and some “perhaps some snow in the South.

Sunday evening

Rain clearing eastern areas through the evening, but for many heavy showers will continue through much of the night. Some snow possible over the highest hills in the north.

Monday

A day of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy at times, with the risk of some hail and thunder. Snow showers in the far north.

Tuesday to Thursday

Drier on Tuesday, with sunny spells. An increasing risk of rain and perhaps some hill snow on Wednesday and into Thursday in the south. Mostly dry elsewhere. Frosty nights.