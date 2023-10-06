Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Met Office ‘danger to life’ warning as weekend sees UK split between warm weather and heavy rain

Forecasters say much of Scotland is set for a “very wet period” across Saturday and Sunday

Matt Mathers
Friday 06 October 2023 15:54
Comments

Related video: Cars navigate flash flooding in London following heavy rain

A “danger to life” warning is in place across parts of Scotland this weekend as residents are warned of flooding and power cuts.

Forecasters say much of the country is set for a “very wet period” across Saturday and Sunday, with up to 180mm (7in) of rain possible in the worst affected areas.

An amber warning for rain is in force across parts of swathes of central Scotland including Tayside and Fife, Grampian and Strathclyde, with residents there told there is a risk of damage to homes and businesses from floods.

The Met Office says there is a risk of “danger to life” from fast-flowing or deep water and that there could be cancellations or delays to public transport.

Motorists are also warned that spray on roads and surface water could lead to “difficult” driving conditions.

Recommended

A yellow warning for rain is also in place until 3am on Saturday for parts of north west England on Friday, with flooding of a few homes and businesses “likely”.

South and central England is set for much brighter and warmer conditions than the north, with temperatures of up to 25C expected in some parts on Sunday.

“For the south of the UK, we’ve got slightly ridged conditions and higher pressure bringing a more settled day with a fair amount of sunshine around,” Oli Claydon, a Met Office spokesman, said.

Amber and yellow warnings in place for Scotland

(Met Office)

"(It will be) dry for pretty much everyone in the southern half of the country and unseasonably warm temperatures as well.”

He added: “As we get into the very far north of England and into Scotland that’s where the difference starts, with some persistent and heavy rain across Scotland and mostly notably in western Scotland, where we’re likely to see the highest totals.”

“It will be) dry for pretty much everyone in the southern half of the country and unseasonably warm temperatures as well.

“As we get into the very far north of England and into Scotland that’s where the difference starts, with some persistent and heavy rain across Scotland and mostly notably in western Scotland, where we’re likely to see the highest totals.”

Fiona Hyslop, Scotland’s transport minister, called on travellers to plan their journeys before setting off over the weekend.

Recommended

“Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive in accordance with the conditions,” she said.

“If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators to see if the conditions are having any impact on your services.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in