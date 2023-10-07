Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A “danger to life” warning is in place across parts of Scotland this weekend as residents are warned of flooding and power cuts.

Forecasters say much of the country is set for a “very wet period” across Saturday and Sunday, with up to 180mm (7in) of rain possible in the worst affected areas.

An amber warning for rain is in force across swathes of central Scotland including Tayside and Fife, Grampian and Strathclyde, with residents there told there is a risk of damage to homes and businesses from floods.

The Met Office says there is a risk of “danger to life” from fast-flowing or deep water and that there could be cancellations or delays to public transport.

Motorists are also warned that spray on roads and surface water could lead to “difficult” driving conditions.

A yellow warning for rain is also in place until 3am on Saturday for parts of north west England on Friday, with flooding of a few homes and businesses “likely”.

South and central England is set for much brighter and warmer conditions than the north, with temperatures of up to 25C expected in some parts on Sunday.

“For the south of the UK, we’ve got slightly ridged conditions and higher pressure bringing a more settled day with a fair amount of sunshine around,” Oli Claydon, a Met Office spokesman, said.

Amber and yellow warnings in place for Scotland (Met Office)

"(It will be) dry for pretty much everyone in the southern half of the country and unseasonably warm temperatures as well.”

He added: “As we get into the very far north of England and into Scotland that’s where the difference starts, with some persistent and heavy rain across Scotland and mostly notably in western Scotland, where we’re likely to see the highest totals.”

Fiona Hyslop, Scotland’s transport minister, called on travellers to plan their journeys before setting off over the weekend.

“Motorists should make sure their routes are available, follow the travel advice from Police Scotland and drive in accordance with the conditions,” she said.

“If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with your operators to see if the conditions are having any impact on your services.”