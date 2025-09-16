More rain to lash UK after Met Office issues weather warning with flood threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across parts of Wales as a spell of heavy rain is expected to hit on Wednesday morning.

The wet weather is due to arrive in northwest Wales at 3am on Wednesday, continuing through to midday in the areas of Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, and Powys. The rain is expected to hit south and southwest Wales at 6am and continue until 11pm on Wednesday night. Some of the areas affected include Cardiff, Swansea, and Carmarthenshire.

The weather agency said to expect flooding on the roads with possible traffic delays, as well as flooding of some homes and businesses, and interruption to some power supplies.

In a statement online, it said: “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”

open image in gallery Heavy rain is making its way to parts of northwest Wales on Wednesday morning ( The Met Office )

Around 30-40mm of rain is expected to fall widely in both northwest and southwest Wales.

The Met Office has warned people to check if their property is at risk of flooding and prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit if it is. It also advises that people prepare essential items in case of a power cut, including torches, batteries, and a mobile phone pack.

A yellow weather warning has a medium likelihood and a low impact.

The UK has experienced a week of unsettled weather with heavy rain and winds across the country. On Sunday, it issued a yellow weather warning for most of England and Wales as gusts of up to 70mph were expected.

open image in gallery Around 30-40mm of rain is expected to fall in areas of Wales on Wednesday ( Getty )

Here is the weather forecast in the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office.

Today

Showery rain clearing northern England through the morning. For most it is a bright day ahead, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Feeling slightly warmer, with lighter winds than on Monday.

Tonight

A dry evening across much of the UK, though rain moving into Northern Ireland, Wales and southwest England. The rain spreading to all but northeast Scotland come dawn. Blustery winds.

Wednesday

A wet start for many, with the rain heavy in the west. Gradually turning drier and brighter for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Remaining breezy for all.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

Remaining unsettled through into the weekend, with areas of wind and rain likely. Staying rather windy, but feeling warm and humid in any sunnier breaks in the south.