More rain to lash UK after Met Office issues weather warning with flood threat
The wet weather isn’t over for the UK just yet
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across parts of Wales as a spell of heavy rain is expected to hit on Wednesday morning.
The wet weather is due to arrive in northwest Wales at 3am on Wednesday, continuing through to midday in the areas of Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, and Powys. The rain is expected to hit south and southwest Wales at 6am and continue until 11pm on Wednesday night. Some of the areas affected include Cardiff, Swansea, and Carmarthenshire.
The weather agency said to expect flooding on the roads with possible traffic delays, as well as flooding of some homes and businesses, and interruption to some power supplies.
In a statement online, it said: “Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
Around 30-40mm of rain is expected to fall widely in both northwest and southwest Wales.
The Met Office has warned people to check if their property is at risk of flooding and prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit if it is. It also advises that people prepare essential items in case of a power cut, including torches, batteries, and a mobile phone pack.
A yellow weather warning has a medium likelihood and a low impact.
The UK has experienced a week of unsettled weather with heavy rain and winds across the country. On Sunday, it issued a yellow weather warning for most of England and Wales as gusts of up to 70mph were expected.
Here is the weather forecast in the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office.
Today
Showery rain clearing northern England through the morning. For most it is a bright day ahead, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Feeling slightly warmer, with lighter winds than on Monday.
Tonight
A dry evening across much of the UK, though rain moving into Northern Ireland, Wales and southwest England. The rain spreading to all but northeast Scotland come dawn. Blustery winds.
Wednesday
A wet start for many, with the rain heavy in the west. Gradually turning drier and brighter for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England. Remaining breezy for all.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday
Remaining unsettled through into the weekend, with areas of wind and rain likely. Staying rather windy, but feeling warm and humid in any sunnier breaks in the south.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments