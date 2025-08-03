Weather warnings come into force with severe travel disruption expected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Weather warnings are coming into force with Storm Floris expected to cause severe travel disruption.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for northern parts of the UK from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

The warnings have been upgraded to amber for much of Scotland, lasting from 10am to 10pm.

Train operator LNER has told passengers not to travel north of Newcastle while Avanti West Coast has advised passengers not to travel north of Preston, warning it will be “heavily impacted” by the weather.

The storm could also disrupt road, air and ferry services, and close bridges.

Much of Scotland will be battered by heavy rain and winds of up to 85mph, the Met Office said.

Some trains and ferry services have already been cancelled with more likely to be affected.

Western coastal areas are expected to bear the brunt of the storm although strong winds and rain will likely lead to disruption at Edinburgh’s festivals.

Network Rail said several lines will be closed from 12pm on Monday, with all other routes experiencing a reduced timetable and longer journey times.

Edinburgh – Fife/Perth/Dundee, Perth – Dundee/Aberdeen/Inverness and the West Highland Line are among the routes that will close at noon.

Ferry operator CalMac has also issued a series of cancellations ahead of the storm.

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.

“There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

The strongest winds will most likely affect Scotland on Monday afternoon and night but “there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris”, a spokesperson added.

“Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east.

“Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”

The warning zone covers Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England.

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024-25 naming season, which runs from early September to late August. January’s Storm Eowyn was the most recent.