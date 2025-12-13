Weather map: Where 200mm of rain could hit UK this weekend after Met Office warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding and pose a “danger to life” in some parts of the UK this weekend.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning from Sunday 6am and into Monday 6pm.

Persistent rain is predicted to batter across northwest England and will be particularly heavy over parts of Cumbria.

The weather agency has cautioned that flooding and travel disruptions are possible. Homes or businesses are likely to be damaged from floodwater and there is a chance of power-cuts or for some communities to be cut off from flooded roads.

Downpours of 100mm are due to hit parts of the north of England, Scotland and Wales on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Rainfall may even reach highs of 200mm in some western regions.

A 24-hour warning has been issued in parts of Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde from midday on Saturday, and in southwest Scotland, East Midlands, North East England, North West England and Yorkshire & Humber from 6pm until Monday evening.

Met Office chief meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: “While there is still some uncertainty around the timing of individual pulses of heavy rain, the combination of prolonged rainfall and already saturated ground means there is a chance of further disruption to travel and localised flooding.

“We expect further unsettled conditions to continue into next week and are closely monitoring developments.”

Further rain warnings will come into place on Sunday from 6pm in northwestern areas of Wales and at midnight in Northern Ireland.

The heaviest rain is forecast across Cumbria, where more than 200mm (8 inches) could accumulate over the weekend. The Met Office also expects strong southwesterly winds at times.

open image in gallery The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning from Sunday 6am and into Monday 6pm ( Met Office )

Bands of rain could cause flooding on roads and cause travel disruption. It could also cause interruption to power supplies and flooding to homes and businesses, the forecaster warned.

People in the areas covered by the yellow rain warning are advised to consider preparing a flood kit, containing insurance and any other important documents, a torch and spare batteries, a first aid kit and prescription medicines.

The Met Office said the outlook for much of December remains unsettled, with more wet and windy weather on its way.

Jonathan Day, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Heavy, persistent rainfall means significant river and surface water flooding impacts are probable in Cumbria on Sunday and Monday. These impacts are also possible more widely from late Saturday through until Monday.

“Minor river and surface water flooding impacts are also possible across other parts of Northern England over the weekend."

open image in gallery The Met Office have issued six weather warnings ( Met Office )

Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding and support those communities affected. They urge people not to drive though flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.

"People should search ‘check my flood risk’, get free flood warnings, and keep up to date with the latest situation at @EnvAgency on X.”‎

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said:"I’m in continual contact with the Environment Agency as heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of the north of England, especially Cumbria, this weekend.“We’re coordinating with local authorities and emergency services to keep communities safe, and I thank them for their vital work.“I urge people to follow local advice, sign up for flood warnings, and stay up to date with the latest information.“

To protect households across the country, this Government has delivered the largest-ever investment to maintain and repair defences and accelerate the construction of new flood schemes.”

Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office:

Today

Rain may be slow to clear the southeast through much of the day Friday, but elsewhere it will be a more settled day with plenty of sunny spells. Blustery showers across the northwest. Feeling fresher but mild in the southeast.

Tonight

Cloud and rain in the southeast will continue to ease, leaving a clear night for most people. Blustery showers continuing for the northeast, but light winds further south. Fog possible.

Saturday

More persistent heavy rain moving into the north through Saturday, which can bring strong winds and coastal gales. Drier for England and Wales. Mild in lighter winds in the southeast.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

A northwest-southeast split towards the back half of the weekend. Staying wet and windy across Scotland and Northern Ireland, though drier and brighter conditions elsewhere. Turning unsettled into next week.