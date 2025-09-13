Met Office weather warning for strong winds of up to 80mph to hit England and Wales
The yellow weather warning for wind was issued for Sunday and continues into Monday
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across most parts of England and Wales on Sunday evening into Monday.
Forecasters say most of England and all of Wales could see strong winds and possible thunderstorms.
The high winds could lead to potential disruption and delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport, with a chance that some roads and bridges may close, the forecaster has said.
There is also a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
It is likely that some communities near coastal routes and sea fronts may be affected by large waves.
The yellow weather warning is in place from 8pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday, across London and South East England, East of England, East Midlands, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, North East England, North West England, South West England and Wales.
Gusts of around 50 to 60mph are likely around coasts and hills and 70 to 80mph is possible in the most exposed locations, with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning.
Forecasters said those affected should prepare to protect their property and people from injury. They recommend checking for loose items outside the home and planning how to secure items such as bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.
They also advise checking road conditions and bus and train timetables, and amending travel plans if necessary to have the best chance of avoiding delays.
Despite the unpredictable conditions, forecasters said they are not expecting a named storm to hit the country.
Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "We have been monitoring a deepening area of low pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday. At present, a named storm is unlikely."
Met Office outlook:
Saturday
A day of sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, some heavy or thundery and merging into longer spells of rain at times. Breezy and gusty for most but a little less so than on Friday. Temperatures near average for September.
Saturday evening
Showers mostly dying out and winds easing. Turning chilly under clear spells, particularly in the north, with rural grass frost and isolated fog patches. Clouding over in the southwest later.
Sunday
A fine start for many but with rain then spreading northeastwards, heavy at times. Turning increasingly windy with gales developing widely across England and Wales into the evening.
Monday to Wednesday
Staying windy for many on Monday with sunny spells and blustery showers, possibly heavy and thundery. Showers and winds gradually easing on Tuesday but turning unsettled again on Wednesday.
