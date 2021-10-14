A Met Police officer who sent an explicit picture to a former colleague was allowed to keep his job despite being reported to the force, it has been revealed.

Jill Knight, 64, was sent an image of a penis by a probationary constable five months after she retired from the force.

The man, in his 20s, had previously asked her on a date and made a comment about exposing his genitalia, as reported by The Times.

Ms Knight made a complaint to the Met about the image but was told that it was not a criminal offence.

The 64-year-old, who worked for the Met for more than three decades, then wrote to Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

The police constable claims the message was sent to Ms Knight in error and was intended for his partner.

The officer has been placed under criminal investigation and is on restricted duties.

In a statement, the Met said: “The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) is investigating after a formal complaint was made by a former member of police staff.

“This complaint relates to an image sent to the complainant by a serving probationary police officer from the Central East Command Unit.

“The matter was reported to police on Thursday, 20 May 2021. It is being investigated by officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS).

“The officer concerned was placed on restricted duties in June 2021 and provided an account under caution in September 2021.

“A report has been submitted to a senior officer, who will make a decision as to whether there is a case to answer for gross misconduct, and also whether the matter needs to be referred to the CPS for a decision to be made on any criminal charges.

“The Met police takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously and this matter is subject to a full DPS investigation.”