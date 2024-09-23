Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A Metropolitan Police officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct after holding a Taser against a 16-year-old Black boy’s neck, the police watchdog has said.

Pc Connor Jones stopped five teenagers while responding to a report of a boy carrying a samurai sword and chasing two other boys in Greenwich, south-east London, on September 4 2020, alongside a second officer.

When one boy, Jamar Powell, tried to walk away from the officers, they drew their Tasers and handcuffed him while he was on his knees.

It was then alleged Pc Jones held a Taser against Mr Powell’s neck, which the officer denied.

The five boys were subsequently released when no weapon was found.

While no police body-worn video from the two officers was available for an investigation into the incident, the second officer described what took place..

Following a hearing, a disciplinary panel concluded the officer’s action was not necessary, reasonable or proportionate and breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to the use of force and authority, respect and courtesy, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The panel found these breaches amounted to the level of gross misconduct.

However, it found that Pc Jones’s actions did not breach the standards of professional behaviour relating to the use of force or equality and diversity.

Pc Jones was given a final written warning that will be in place for three years, the IOPC said.

An initial Metropolitan Police report into the incident in December 2020 found no officer should face any disciplinary proceedings, after a complaint was made by representatives of Mr Powell’s family.

But a review request of the investigation was made to the IOPC, which then launched an 11-month independent investigation into the complaints starting in June 2021.

A gross misconduct hearing for Pc Jones was then held following the conclusion of the investigation.

One friend who witnessed the incident and was also placed in handcuffs, Zuriel Williams-Kabasomi, aged in his 20s and Black, gave evidence during the hearing.

“I was worried that the police were going to hurt him (Jamar),” he said.

“I’ve seen people like us attacked for a lot less.”

When asked to clarify his meaning of “people like us”, Mr Williams-Kabasomi said: “Black people”.

“We’re 16 years old, vulnerable, in handcuffs and being treated like we’re a threat,” he added and described the police’s treatment as “brutalisation”.

The Met paid Mr Powell undisclosed damages over the incident last year after he sued for false imprisonment, assault and battery, direct discrimination, racial harassment and breaches of the Human Rights Act.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “When used correctly, stop and search is a very useful component of the policing toolkit. But it must be used reasonably and proportionately.

“There was no need for the Taser to be placed on Jamar’s neck to handcuff him when he was already kneeling in the road, with his hands clearly visible and placed on his head.

“This would no doubt have been a frightening experience for Jamar, with officers armed with firearms and Tasers, and Pc Jones’ behaviour was oppressive and bullying.

“He denied pressing his Taser against Jamar’s neck, however, after hearing the evidence, the panel found that he did what was alleged and that this use of force was not justified, proportionate or necessary.”

Children from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities are almost three times more likely to have a Taser electronic weapon used on them by police than their white counterparts, official figures have previously indicated.