An incident in which an elderly Black man needed hospital treatment for serious facial injuries after being stopped by officers over a faulty brake light has been referred to the police watchdog, The Independent has heard.

A “struggle” took place after the 70-year-old was pulled over in Bromely, south London, the Metropolital Police said.

However, a woman identifying herself as the man’s daughter posted photos of his injuries in Instagram, saying he suffered a broken nose, fractures to the upper cheek and cuts. She says officers assaulted her father.

The matter has now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“We are aware of a post on Instagram relating to the arrest of a man following a vehicle stop on Blyth Road in Bromley,” said a Met Police spokesperson.

“After exiting the vehicle, the driver became involved in a struggle with an officer during which the officer sustained an injury to his eye.”

The woman said: “My dad is born and bred Jamaican whose accent is very strong and isn’t afraid to say what he feels about the Met Police and their corrupt racist system, as my dad made hand gestures telling them to leave him alone they felt it was now their duty to physically abuse him.

“My dad is 70 years old, no more than 8 stone, 5ft 6 who has had multiple strokes, heart problems and is also on blood thinning tablets.

“Multiple witnesseshave stepped forward to describe the absolute torture they put my dad through until my brother turned up. When questioned as to why they’ve assaulted him the police then lied to say my dad hit them.”

Encouraging people to share the post, she added: “I’m absolutely heartbroken at this time.”

The Met said the man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was then given first aid by officers before being transported to a south London hospital. He was later discharged and taken to a police station from where he was released under investigation.

The Independent has approached the IOPC for comment.