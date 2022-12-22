Met Police officer gets final warning over ‘degrading’ strip-search of Black woman

Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Metropolitan Police Service officer has been disciplined for gross misconduct over the “degrading” strip search of a Black woman.

The search happened after the woman was arrested on 9 May 2020 following a police stop of a vehicle she was a passenger in, which they said was being driven “erratically” in Lewisham.

A two-year investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found that Police Sergeant Dru Hussey, who authorised the invasive tactic in May 2020, did not comply with legal requirements and force policy.

The police watchdog’s investigation found PS Hussey failed to inform the woman she was to be strip-searched, why or how it would be conducted. Male officers, including PS Hussey, were present during the initial part of the strip search and intermittently throughout.

PC Samantha Ryan, one of the other officers involved in the search, was not penalised for her actions. Allegations that she used excessive force during the arrest of the woman and was disrespectful towards her were also not upheld.

While the IOPC ruled that the strip search was questionable, it concluded that the force used by PC Ryan on the woman was “reasonable”.

The investigation began in May 2020 after the woman lodged a formal complaint and the matter was referred to the watchdog. Following a seven-day misconduct hearing, a final written warning was handed to PS Hussey which will remain valid for four years.

IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: “Anyone who is in police custody is entitled to be treated with respect and courtesy. Our investigation found the way the strip search was conducted appeared to have failed to comply with the law, police policy and could be perceived as degrading.

“Officers never explained to the woman what was happening and her questions were ignored. This incident was highly distressing for her and undermines wider public confidence in the Metropolitan Police Service.

“As the officer in charge of the strip search, the independent panel has rightly found that PS Hussey failed in his responsibilities to safeguard her welfare, protect her legal rights and ensure she was treated with dignity and respect.”

The woman was detained for a drug search after the vehicle she was in was stopped and the driver was arrested.

Officers used force on the woman when she resisted, she was taken to the ground and arrested for obstructing the drug search and assaulting police. She was taken to Lewisham Police Station, where she was strip-searched but nothing was found during the search.

The woman was later charged with obstructing a drug search which was later discontinued.

The search was conducted in a cell equipped with CCTV and no effort was made by PS Hussey to inform the woman of this or seek her cooperation with the search. As such, the IOPC found PS Hussey failed to respect the woman’s dignity as an individual or human being. It was also noted the woman was in a lonely and vulnerable place and PS Hussey failed to protect and safeguard her rights.

The panel further concluded that PS Hussey did not make an adequate entry on the custody record setting out his rationale for the strip search.

During the IOPC’s investigation, it reviewed body camera footage, CCTV and mobile phone footage, custody records, incident logs, and radio transmissions, in addition to accounts from other officers present, a statement from the woman who was strip searched and independent expert evidence on the use of force by the officers.

The Met Police has been approached for comment.

It comes as the Met apologised and paid £22,500 to Tariq Stanley, a 30-year-old insurance underwriter, who was wrongly handcuffed, injured, strip-searched and detained in April 2020 by officers looking for cannabis.