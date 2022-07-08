Sir Mark Rowley is to be appointed the new commissioner of the beleaguered Metropolitan Police following the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick.

The former head of UK counter-terrorism policing is to return to Scotland Yard after retiring from the force in 2018.

Friday’s announcement came days after Britain’s largest force was placed in special measures for the first time in its history.

Sir Mark, who was knighted four years ago for services to national security, said he was “deeply honoured” and would quickly be making reforms.

“Our mission is to lead the renewal of policing by consent which has been so heavily dented in recent years as trust and confidence have fallen,” he added.

“I also know that the majority of officers and staff retain an extraordinary sense of vocation and determination and want us to do better. It is my job to help them do that, whilst also being ruthless in removing those who are corrupting our integrity.

“We will deliver more trust, less crime and high standards for London and beyond and we will work with London’s diverse communities as we together renew the uniquely British invention of ‘policing by consent’.”

Priti Patel recommended Sir Mark as the new commissioner to the Queen, after considering representations from the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

The home secretary called him a “distinguished and exceptionally experienced police officer” who had guided the public “through some of the most challenging moments in the wake of the 2017 terror attacks, as the Met’s then head of counter-terrorism”.

She added: “He now takes on one of the most important and demanding jobs in policing, leading the country’s largest force at a time when public trust in the Metropolitan Police has been severely undermined by a number of significant failings. Rebuilding public trust and delivering on crime reduction must be his priority.”

Mr Khan welcomed the appointment, which followed a series of public rows with the home secretary, saying they agreed that he was the best choice to lead the Metropolitan Police.

The London mayor added: “Sir Mark has made clear to me that he is determined to be a reforming commissioner, committed to implementing a robust plan to rebuild trust and confidence in the police and to drive through the urgent reforms and step change in culture and performance Londoners deserve.

“As mayor, I will support and hold him to these promises as I continue to hold the Met to account.”

The date of Sir Mark’s first day in post has not yet been confirmed, and Scotland Yard is currently being led by acting commissioner Sir Steve House.

He offered his congratulations and added: “Anyone who knows Sir Mark will be aware that he brings extensive policing experience from both inside and outside London, which I have no doubt will benefit London and Londoners.”

