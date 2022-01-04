Met police defends controversial drug swabbing after backlash

The Metropolitan Police has defended a controversial video showing officers swabbing the hands of Londoners on a night out.

After sharing the footage on social media, the Met police faced criticism, with Twitter users asking which law allowed them to search members of the public and if the individuals had consented to being tested for drugs.

The Met has since stated that the checks took place with the consent of “two licensed premises” in Curtain Road, Shoreditch, who agreed for officers to “run an operation utilising a drugs itemiser machine”.

A total of 15 people were searched through the voluntary scheme, which saw one woman arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs after she was seen “disposing of a suspicious package”. A woman she was with had a high reading of Class A drugs after she was swabbed, police said.

A statement from the Met said: “The use of the machine was as a condition of entry, that condition being agreed with the licensees for that night. Anyone who refused was not allowed entry to the venues on the night.

“It was made clear to those wanting to attend the venues that the swabbing was voluntary. Refusal did not automatically mean that the person would be searched under S23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“If anyone provided a positive swab and no further grounds for search were identified they were allowed to continue with their night. If further grounds were observed, then searches were conducted. No personal details were obtained from anyone unless they provided them when stopped/searched.

“Safeguarding officers were also present to speak to people about the dangers of drug use, signposting them to charitable organisations and government programmes regarding addiction/misuse of controlled substances.”

The video was filmed in Shoreditch as part of a “week of action” in December said to have been in support of women’s safety.

Safety patrols of the nighttime economy, as well as tackling unlicensed minicabs and attending schools to speak to staff and students were all part of the action.

Officers worked mainly in areas that had seen a surge in incidents where women and girls were left feeling unsafe or had been victims of crime.

The force said that there was “an inextricable link” between Class A drugs and serious crime and violence in London, and identified Shoreditch as “a hotspot for these kinds of offences”.