Met Police Federation ‘has no faith’ in Sadiq Khan as ‘atmosphere among officers at rock bottom’
Body represents more than 30,000 Met police officers
The Met Police Federation has declared it has ‘no faith’ in Sadiq Khan in a scathing statement days after Cressida Dick quit her job.
“This is not a move we take lightly,” says Ken Marsh, Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation. “We have let the Mayor’s office know in no uncertain terms how our brave and diligent colleagues deserve better.
“The atmosphere amongst Metropolitan Police officers is horrendous – it’s rock bottom.
“Officers in London feel saddened and angry that The Commissioner Cressida Dick has been pushed out in the way she has.
“She was reforming. She was changing. The culture is changing. We are deeply disappointed with the actions of the Mayor.”
More follows....
