Met Police sergeant ‘kissed female officer’ in ‘slam dunk case of harassment’

A Metropolitan Police sergeant accused of kissing and pinching the cheek of a female officer was “disrespectful and discourteous”, a police misconduct hearing has heard.

Sergeant George Panayi, 48, is accused of kissing his junior colleague on the cheek without her consent.

She said he grabbed her face with both hands, holding her in a “headlock” that left her unable to move while he kissed her cheek.

They were on duty in a police van, and the female officer said Sgt Panayi had been showing her photographs of women on his phone, explaining he was dating them “because you are not available”.

The woman said she and another officer “looked at each other in shock” afterwards, adding she felt “like a fish of out water” and “did not know how to react”. It was “offensive, demeaning, horrifying,” she told the hearing earlier this week.

Julian Walters, counsel for the Met, said it was a “slam-dunk case for harassment” if the events on 21 December 2019 unfolded as described.

Mr Walters said it constituted “misconduct” during final submissions from the prosecution and the defence on Wednesday,

He told the defendant: “The fact that you were in a buoyant mood is no excuse to go kissing constables on the face.”

Sgt Panayi is also alleged to have pinched the officer’s cheek on 3 February 2020 – which Mr Walters said was “demeaning”.

But Ailsa Williamson, counsel for the defendant, referred to his Greek background, saying the gesture he had grown up with was meant as a “sign of support, encouragement”.

She also argued the kiss took place as part of a light-hearted conversation about dating and was “a peck on a cheek that took place in a van in front of another female colleague”, who thought there was nothing inappropriate about it.

Sgt Panayi has denied a third allegation – that he opened the door of a women’s toilet knowing the female officer was inside, then prevented her from closing it on 9 February 2020.

His counsel argued his behaviour could “not reasonably be seen as abusive, harassing, bullying, victimising or offensive”.

Sgt Panayi is alleged to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy.

It is further alleged that his conduct, if proven, amounts to gross misconduct and is so serious it would justify his sacking.

The hearing is adjourned until 10am on Friday.