A police officer has been sacked for gross misconduct after working and promoting his mobile pizza service while on long term sick leave.

Sergeant Matt Skelt, a Metropolitan Police firearms officer, had been in the force for 34 years but had ongoing health problems.

He had never contested running a pizza business for which he originally had permission.

Mr Skelt, of MO19 Specialist Firearms Command Unit, appeared before an accelerated disciplinary hearing in Sutton, south west London, on Thursday where he was dismissed without notice.

During his evidence, Mr Skelt said he only did it to prepare for his looming retirement through ill health, and stressed he had been “open and honest” about his actions and denied flouting authority.

Mr Skelt had been on sick leave for long periods throughout much of 2025 and into January this year when social media posts show he had been working at his pizza business.

He had denied gross misconduct and allegations his actions amount to discreditable conduct and that he breached orders and instructions.

Stating that the allegations had been proven, panel chairwoman and Assistant Commissioner Rachel Williams said Mr Skelt’s behaviour was one of being “well enough to work but not well enough to serve the public in any capacity”.

She said members of the public would have expected Mr Skelt to comply with an order, issued in a letter in August 2025, to stop running the business while he was on long term sick leave.

Full details were not given in public of Mr Skelt’s medical issues but he had been given authorisation to work from home.

Ms Williams said Mr Skelt had a financial motive in running the pizza firm and had a “very public role” to be the face of the business in promoting it on social media, but he should have withdrawn from that role.

Ms William said he had been “open” about his reasons for his actions, that it was a lifeline ahead of looming retirement with ill health, but “it is not an excuse”.

Nasreen Shah, for the tribunal’s appropriate authority, said social media searches had shown “there were occasions where Sgt Skelt appeared to be working on days where he was reported absent from the Met for sickness”.

The tribunal heard he had previously been given the go-ahead to run his pizza firm but a letter in August 2025 suggested his business interest authorisation was being rescinded as it was “incompatible with his phased return to work and recovery”.

The tribunal was told the August letter, which included a warning that disciplinary action could be taken if he continued to with the pizza firm, amounted to an interim decision which was confirmed in December.

Further online posts in September showed he attended several events selling pizza and was working two days a week outside a pub he used as a regular stomping ground.

Later posts saw Mr Skelt at a birthday party and promoting the firm at a Christmas market.

He had argued that the August letter was not a binding order, but the panel said he should have withdrawn from his public facing role with the company.

During his evidence Mr Skelt had told the hearing there was a “financial survival element” to his pizza business and he had offered to resign if continuing with it would save the Met from the inconvenience of being forced to take disciplinary action.

He said: “I found myself in the impossible position of following the order or not being able to provide for myself when I retired.”

“My reputation means a lot to me and the thought I would be sacked from the police for gross misconduct is incredibly difficult for me to deal with.

“The very last thing I wanted to do was to challenge the authority of the Metropolitan Police.

“I took it very seriously. I knew that I have to face life outside of the Met and that I would not be able to seek employment and (had) a pension that is not enough to survive in the outside world.”

He added: “I have been open and honest throughout and I have never tried to deceive anyone.

“I have been open and honest and just been trying to plan my future.”

Mr Skelt joined the force in 1991 and was posted as a Pc in Walthamstow, east London before being transferred to Stoke Newington.

He became a firearms officer in 2004 and has since run training for firearms officers ranging from bodyguarding activities to ministerial protection.

He was involved in creating new units responsible for responding to various situations including terror attacks.