Met Police officer caught on camera making ‘floridly racist’ comments sacked

A Metropolitan Police officer who worked at Charing Cross police station has been sacked after he was secretly filmed making “floridly racist” comments and “glorifying the use of inappropriate force”.

The footage, gathered undercover for a BBC Panorama documentary, appears to show Pc Philip Neilson refer to an immigrant who had overstayed his visa while off-duty, saying “either put a bullet through his head or deport him”, a hearing in south London was told on Thursday.

Pc Neilson breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy; discreditable conduct; and equality and diversity, the hearing was told.

Chairman of the hearing, Commander Jason Prins, said he was satisfied the breaches of conduct amounted to gross misconduct and Pc Neilson was dismissed without notice.

The Panorama footage shows the officer, tell undercover reporter Rory Bibb while drinking at a pub off-duty, that Algerians and Somalians are “scum”, and makes reference to there being an invasion of the UK by migrants.

Pc Philip Neilson who worked at Charing Cross police station has been sacked ( BBC Panorama )

The filming also uncovered officers making sexualised comments about women, being dismissive about a rape complaint, making anti-Muslim remarks and appearing to boast about the use of excessive force.

In another exchange, PC Martin Borg bragged about a colleague stamping on a detainee’s leg and laughed about the suspect screaming. He also appeared to discuss falsifying a witness statement about the incident.

The scandal is the second to hit the central London police station after a string of shocking messages exchanged by officers at the same police station were exposed in 2022.

Officers at Charing Cross were found by the IOPC to have joked about rape and domestic abuse, and made racist comments in messages exchanged by officers between 2016 and 2018.

