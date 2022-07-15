Jump to content
Met Police officer sacked for punching 15-year-old Black boy handcuffed on floor

“PC Steven Martin has now paid a high price for his actions by losing his job and will be placed on a barred list preventing him from future employment within the police service,” the IOPC said.

Nadine White
Race Correspondent
Friday 15 July 2022 13:36
Comments
(PA Archive)

A Metropolitan Police Service officer has been dismissed without notice for gross misconduct after punching a 15-year-old Black boy while he was handcuffed on the floor.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found Police Constable Steven Martin used unnecessary force against the child who had been arrested on 28 February 2021.

Following a hearing which concluded on Thursday, an independently chaired disciplinary panel returned this conclusion and also found that the officer used abusive language towards his victim.

The teenager was arrested after officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery in Waltham Forest, east London, with two other male teenagers. Though they were subsequently charged, the case was discontinued.

Investigators ruled that PC Martin breached professional standards for use of force; authority, respect and courtesy; and discreditable conduct.

The constable also lied, it was established, through his failure to mention in his initial account of the incident that he had struck the boy and then, when it was viewed on his body-worn video, explaining the strike as an accident.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said: “Police officers may only use force when it is necessary, proportionate and reasonable in the circumstances. Following our independent investigation, we found a case to answer on the basis that the force used appeared to exceed what was required in the circumstances as the boy had given himself up and was not resisting.

“PC Martin has now paid a high price for his actions by losing his job and will be placed on a barred list preventing him from future employment within the police service.”

