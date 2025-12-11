Met police sergeant who told colleague she was ‘using the pregnancy card’ dismissed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Metropolitan Police sergeant has been dismissed after a misconduct hearing found he told a colleague she was "using the pregnancy card" upon her return from sick leave.

Sergeant Sevket Gurgur, who was acting as a police sergeant at Edmonton police station from autumn 2022 to July 2023, also branded the woman a "diva" when she requested to leave a shift early for a midwife appointment.

The female officer he line-managed was pregnant and frequently unwell during this period, the hearing was told.

The panel concluded that Mr Gurgur employed discriminatory language against three female officers, describing his conduct as "intentional, deliberate and targeted."

Mr Gurgur was said to have made comments towards her when she returned from sick leave, including telling her “oh, now you decide to turn up” and that she was “using the pregnancy card again”.

The panel was told that on one occasion, when the female officer asked to leave a night shift early to get some extra sleep before a midwife appointment the next day, he called her a “diva” and said that she “takes the piss”, before eventually agreeing to let her go.

On multiple occasions, he also made comments about the female officer only wanting to go home because her partner was there, the panel heard.

The female officer told the panel that his behaviour left her feeling anxious about asking for help.

Mr Gurgur also used discriminatory language towards two other female officers, including referring to them as “lazy” and telling one that she was “a Muslim woman and should act like one”, the panel heard.

Mr Gurgur, who has been an officer with the Met for 11 years, denied the allegations against him, although he admitted he had referred to one of the officers as “lazy”.

The panel found all allegations made against Mr Gurgur proven and found he had committed gross misconduct.

They said he lacked self-awareness and displayed a pattern of behaviour around his temper and how he treats others.

It found his conduct was “intentional, deliberate and targeted” against the three female officers.

The panel, chaired by Commander Jason Prins, said: “We note that misconduct involving intimidation is serious and can significantly undermine public trust in the profession.

“This includes cases involving bullying or harassment within the police service.

“A number of people were subjected to this behaviour by PS Gurgur.”

They added: “We conclude, having carefully considered what was said on PS Gurgur’s behalf, that it is the only appropriate outcome due to the nature and severity of the breaches.”

Mr Gurgur has been dismissed without notice and is to be placed on the barred list.