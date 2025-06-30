Groundbreaking technology to help police tackle violence against women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New police technology has been unveiled as part of efforts to tackle violence against women and girls.

The devices, known as Project Archway, allow officers to better assess victims’ injuries, particularly on darker skin, by making it easier to photograph and visualise bruising.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan was shown the new technology on Monday and spoke with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and officers who are piloting the devices.

The handheld device is the first of its kind to be developed and uses a technique called cross-polarisation to make injuries clearer that may not appear to the naked eye.

Of 33 uses during a pilot in south London, 45 per cent have resulted in charges, with several others under investigation, the Met Police said.

open image in gallery Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley ( PA )

The device has undergone ethical scrutiny and wide consultation, including input from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Black Police Association, and the Met Ethics Board. Officers are specially trained prior to use and can only use the device with full consent from victims.

Alongside the force’s V100 programme, which targets the most dangerous offenders and has already resulted in 129 convictions and 154 serious charges, the technology is part of efforts to tackle violence against women and girls, following the publication of its three-year progress report on Tuesday.

Sir Sadiq said that police were responding to the concerns of victims of colour.

He said: “I completely understand why ethnic minority and women Londoners have had less confidence in the police service and one of the missions of the police service with my support – and challenge – is to make sure we address the concerns that those Londoners have.

“I think what today shows is just how much the police has changed, and is responding to a legitimate concern raised by victims and survivors, particularly ethnic minority victims and survivors.”

“It’s really important to acknowledge the progress made.”

open image in gallery The revolutionary new technology makes it easier to photograph and visualise bruising on victims ( PA )

Sir Sadiq said that while impressive, the new technology and work to help victims of colour did not mean there was not more work to be done.

Sir Sadiq said: “It’s not mission accomplished. Neither myself nor the commissioner are complacent about the need for further reform, about the need for further work, about the need to win over those Londoners who still aren’t sure about the Met Police Service.”

He called for work to tackle misogyny to begin in schools and for it to be classed as a hate crime by Parliament.

“We need to recognise that ending the violence against women and girls, ending misogyny, can’t start and stop with the police. It needs a whole society approach. It’s really important that employers understand the concerns the female staff have, but also pubs, bars, music venues, music festivals need to be safe for women and girls. There’s a responsibility for us as men to provide allyship to women and girls.

“There is a role for the criminal justice system to do far better. It can’t be right in 2025 in one of the most progressive countries in the world, if you’re a woman or a girl, you’re scared to go out.”

open image in gallery The device has undergone ethical scrutiny and wide consultation ( PA )

Sir Mark said the force was improving its response to victims of violence against women and girls.

He said: “This new technology is just one example of how we’re day by day improving our response to victims of violence against women and girls.

“A very basic requirement is to be able to get great evidence of an assault, that might be a bruise or a scratch.

“It’s not always easy to photograph it. It depends on the light, it depends on a whole range of factors. It also sometimes depends on the colour of skin – darker skin sometimes shows bruising less readily.

“Recognising this problem, our forensic experts have designed this special lighting technology.”

He said the tests had resulted in more prosecutions and that he wanted it to be expanded to the rest of London and in future, the country.