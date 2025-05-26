SNP writes to Meta saying Reform UK video featuring Sarwar ‘crosses the line’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The SNP has written to Facebook’s owners Meta, saying a video from Reform UK about their rival Anas Sarwar “crosses the line into race-baiting”.

SNP chief executive Carol Beattie urged the platform to take down Reform UK’s video attacking the Scottish Labour leader.

In a paid-for post on the party’s Facebook page, Reform UK played a video of Mr Sarwar delivering a speech in 2022, where he urged more people from Pakistani and South Asian backgrounds to get involved in politics.

The clip, the beginning of which appears to have been edited so Mr Sarwar’s comments begin mid-sentence, is preceded by the words “Anas Sarwar has said he will prioritise the Pakistani community”.

The video ends with the words “only Reform UK will prioritise the people of Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse”, urging people to vote in the by-election on June 5.

Reform’s messaging attracted condemnation from parties at Holyrood, with Mr Sarwar calling the video a “very deliberate dog whistle”.

In her letter to Meta, first reported in the Daily Record, Ms Beattie says she wished to formally complain about the video.

She said: “The video strongly criticises Scottish Labour Leader, Anas Sarwar, for promoting the inclusion of the Pakistani community in Scotland and portrays this kind of engagement with the Pakistani community in Scotland in a disparaging and negative manner.

“I strongly believe this content crosses the line into race-baiting and scapegoating, framing the support of a long-established ethnic minority community as a threat to the living standards of people in Scotland.

“It appears designed to provoke division, stir racial resentment, and marginalise Pakistani residents in Scotland.”

The SNP chief executive calls on Meta to “review the video, remove the content, and apply appropriate sanctions”.

Reform UK have previously defended the video, saying they are simply highlighting Mr Sarwar’s own words.

A spokesman for the party said earlier: “Reform UK has advertised Anas Sarwar’s own words, if he doesn’t like them, he shouldn’t use them.

“We know Scottish Labour is ashamed of Keir Starmer’s rhetoric, but it appears now they’re also trying to hide from Anas Sarwar’s record – we’ll be happy in helping them by highlighting his record at every turn.”

Last week Mr Sarwar described Reform UK as “chancers who want to play on people’s fears”.

He told the PA news agency: “They want to try and question my identity, my belonging and my loyalty to the country in which I was born, the country with which I identify, the country in which my children were born.

“I am a Scot, a proud Scot. Having worked in Scotland’s NHS, I want to deliver a fairer and better Scotland.”

Reform UK and Meta have been approached for comment.