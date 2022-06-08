Metal detectorist comes to newlyweds’ rescue with Lego figure

Richard Whetter took off his ring to go swimming, but says he lost it because he wasn’t used to wearing it

Lauren Beavis
Wednesday 08 June 2022 11:48
Richard and Anne Whetter's honeymoon was saved by a metal detectorist

A metal detectorist who found a newlywed’s wedding ring on a beach surprised them by sending a picture of it being held by a Lego figure.

Groom Richard Whetter, 44, and his bride Anne, 42, arrived in Jersey for their honeymoon on 31 May.

But Mr Whetter lost his wedding ring during a romantic stroll in Portelet Bay two days later.

The couple travelled back to The Atlantic Hotel and told a porter, named Nathan, who immediately contacted local metal detectorist Steve Andrews.

Mr Andrews, of Jersey Lost Ring Fingers, found the piece of jewellery on the beach after just 10 minutes of searching.

Mr Andrews does not charge for his work and marks each of his finds with a picture of a Lego metal detectorist.

He uses a mini-replica of himself with matching clothes and a tiny metal detector.

Mr Whetter, from Bristol, said: “I took my ring off to go swimming and remember putting it in my shoe.

“But I’m not used to wearing one and forgot to put it back on.

“When I got back to the car that’s when I realised it was missing and my heart sank.

“After searching for it ourselves we returned to the hotel and assumed it had been lost forever.”

Steve Andrews frequently employs a Lego figurine as a friendly way of letting people know he has found their belongings

(Steve Andrews / SWNS)

Mr Andrews added said: “The thing I enjoy most about detecting is reuniting people with their items.

‘’I was delighted to find the ring – it was one of the quickest searches I’ve ever completed.’’

He said: “The Lego man is just a nice thing to send to people – I find their item and take a photo as a sort of ‘I’ve found it!’.

“I got it as a jokey present from my sister, and it just stuck”.

Mr Whetter added: “Nathan’s quick thinking in contacting Steve really did save the day and meant we could continue to enjoy our honeymoon. I’m really grateful for Steve. What could have been an absolute disaster turned into a valuable lesson learnt.”

