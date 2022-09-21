Jump to content

Metal detectorists uncover War of the Roses-era treasure worth thousands

‘Very unusual’ hoard likely belonged to a civil war soldier, expert says

Douglas Whitbread,Ashley Pemberton
Wednesday 21 September 2022 11:33
Comments
<p>Trinket is thought to have belonged to civil war soldier</p>

Trinket is thought to have belonged to civil war soldier

(Nick Warden / SWNS)

A gold ring belonging to a soldier killed in one of Britain’s bloodiest civil wars has sold for £6,500 in auction after it was found by metal detectorists.

Jeff Warden, 65, and his sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, discovered a hoard of historic coins and rings in a field near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in July 2020.

It included a number of coins and the gold ring, which is thought to have belonged to a soldier who died in the Wars of the Roses, which lasted for 30 years from 1455.

The ring, engraved with images of the holy trinity, sold for £6,500 earlier this month.

And the coins are set to be auctioned next Wednesday with a guide price of between £260 and £34. Their original face value was two shillings and threepence.

Nigel Mills, of Noonans Auctioneers, said: “The hoard dates to the late 1470s and was deposited during the Wars of the Roses, a conflict fought between the Lancastrians and the Yorkists lasting for thirty years from 1455 to 1487.

“The hoard is very unusual, comprising 21 coins with a face value of two shillings and threepence together with the gold ring.

“It is likely that the hoard represents a soldier’s valuables who died in the Wars of the Roses.”

(Noonans Auctioneers / SWNS)

The Wardens found the hoard during a lifting of lockdown restrictions in July 2020, when they were able to resume their hobby.

Michael and Nick have been detecting since they were six, and their mother, Wendy, has also joined in the hobby over the years.

Jeff Warden uncovered a silver hammered penny before Nick found a further five coins including a silver groat or fourpence, of Edward IV’s reign, minted in Norwich.

Jeff and Michael also recovered several coins and fragments, but it was Nick who then found the medieval ring.

Jeff Warden, 65, and his sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42,

(Nick Warden / SWNS)

Proceeds from the sale will be split equally between the landowner and the Warden family.

The War of the Roses a battle for the throne of England between two competing royal families, the House of York and the House of Lancaster.

The wars eventually ended in 1485 and victory was declared by Lancastrian Henry Tudor, who become Henry VII.

SWNS

