Metro Bank suffered major problems with its payment services, leaving some customers unable to send or receive money on its app.

Several users claimed their payments were being duplicated, and some people said they were left with negative balances in their accounts as a result of the glitch on Tuesday morning.

One customer wrote on X: “Why am I in minus and have duplicated pending charges?”

Another wrote: “Logged onto banking app to find pending transactions all approved and taken out and they are still also saying they are still pending meaning I have paid twice.”

“You guys have taken my money and left me overdrawn. This is causing a massive inconvenience. Please guide me on how this is going to be fixed,” another customer complained on X.

Other customers have claimed that hundreds of pounds have disappeared from their accounts, leaving them unable to access their money.

Around 100 reports were made on the DownDetector website on Tuesday morning.

Although the issue has now been resolved, Metro Bank said it is still experiencing delays in processing payments.

Metro Bank said on its website: “We’re currently having issues with our payment services, so it may take longer to send money to other accounts. We’re working to fix this as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

The bank also said it is receiving a high number of calls, meaning there are also delays for telephone banking.

A Metro Bank spokesperson said: “We experienced a short delay affecting inbound and outbound payments earlier this morning. This was resolved and customers can currently make payments as usual.

“Some customers may see delays while we process these earlier payments, we are prioritising this and working hard to minimise impact. We apologise for any inconvenience.”