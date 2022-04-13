The job advert for the next Metropolitan Police Commissioner has demanded the successful candidate make the force “demonstrably more professional”.

Previous commissioner Dame Cressida Dick left the job last week, with her deputy Sir Stephen House temporarily taking the reins until a permanent successor is appointed in the summer.

The force has been mired in a series of scandals that have damaged public confidence, including the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer and offensive messages that were shared by a team based at Charing Cross.

The advert says: “It has become evident that significant and sustained improvements need to be made within the MPS to restore public confidence and legitimacy in the largest police force in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police has accepted recommendations by a watchdog after a probe into the exchange of racist, sexist and homophobic messages by police officers (Michael Stephens/PA) (PA Wire)

“This will require inspirational leadership to deliver a demonstrably more professional police force, that better reflects the diversity of London itself.

“You will lead the service through significant change, role-modelling credible, visible and empowering leadership to address concerns around police conduct and tackling institutional culture.

“The successful candidate will be responsible for re-establishing trust and confidence in policing amongst everyone living in London, particularly women and girls and those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.”

Dame Cressida said goodbye to the Met Police on her last day of service last week where she said she would always look back on her time as commissioner “with pride for what has been achieved” and hailed drops in murders, shootings, stabbings and other types of violence.

However, she hit out at the “politicisation of policing” in a parting shot as she left the force. In an open letter to Londoners, the departing commissioner took what will be seen as a swipe at mayor Sadiq Khan amid a continuing row over her resignation.

Dame Cressida will now take unused annual leave, with her final day of employment being 24 April (PA)

“The current politicisation of policing is a threat not just to policing but to trust in the whole criminal justice system,” she wrote.

“Operational independence from local and central government is crucial for an effective democracy and is a model respected around the world. We must all treasure and protect it.”

The letter was published after Dame Cressida walked out of Scotland Yard to a guard of honour from saluting police officers on Friday, while being clapped and cheered by an assembled crowd.

The letter did not directly refer to the murder of Sarah Everard or a succession of scandals involving allegations of racism, sexism and corruption by officers, but Dame Cressida wrote that the force was rooting out “those among us whose horrific actions have let you all, and us, down so terribly”.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was not going to hide from the fact he lost confidence in Dame Cressida as Metropolitan Police commissioner (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

She added: “I’m sad my time in this great job is fast drawing to a close however I am extremely optimistic for the Met’s future. It is bigger, more diverse, more capable than ever.”

Sadiq Khan thanked the outgoing Metropolitan police commissioner for four decades of “dedicated public service” on her final day in the role as she takes unused annual leave until her final day of official employment on 24 April.

It is understood she will receive a severance payment of £166,000, the majority of which is related to a six-month notice period plus an additional payment of two months’ salary.