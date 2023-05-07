Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Metropolitan Police defends officers after suspect tasered and dogs shot dead

Police officers shot dead two dogs in front of screaming witnesses

Josh Payne
Monday 08 May 2023 00:16
Comments
<p>Police officers confronted the suspect in Limehouse, East London </p>

Police officers confronted the suspect in Limehouse, East London

(PA)

The Metropolitan Police has defended its officers after a suspect was tasered and two dogs were shot in front of screaming witnesses.

Footage posted on social media showed officers pursuing a man holding the two dogs on a short lead along a canal in Limehouse, East London on Sunday afternoon.

The situation then appeared to become heated, as the man was tasered to the floor and the animals were shot dead.

Commenting on the incident, police said officers “have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused.”

Recommended

In a statement, the force said: “Police were called just after 5pm on Sunday May 7 to a woman being attacked by a dog in Commercial Road, E14.

“Officers attended the location where the aggressive behaviour of two dogs was of considerable concern and posed a significant threat to them.

“A man was arrested in connection with the incident for having a dog dangerously out of control and assault offences. He has been taken into police custody.

“A Taser was discharged by police.”

The statement continued: “No person was taken to hospital. Both dogs were destroyed by police at the scene.

“This is never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will review the circumstances of the incident.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in